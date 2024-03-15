MLS Fantasy Round 4 positional rankings & Pick'em advice

Major League Soccer is in full swing, and Round 4 of MLS Fantasy features another full slate of matches to target for fantasy points. There are notable injuries to several key players to be mindful of, so as always, be sure to check starting lineups before locking players into your squad. Let’s dive back in to look at the top players and value picks at each position.

Tim Melia made six saves en route to a surprise clean sheet on the road against LAFC , and now he has a good opportunity to help SKC pick up their first win of 2024 in a favorable home matchup with San Jose . The Earthquakes are 0W-3L-0D to start the season and were shut out at home by Vancouver last weekend.

Brooks Lennon contributed an assist in Atlanta ’s 4-1 dismantling of New England last round, and he’s in a good spot to turn in another big game at home against Orlando City on Sunday. Considering Lennon serves up the occasional set piece, he has the ability to rack up both attacking and defensive points if the stars align.

Riqui Puig has scored in back-to-back matches and he leads all midfielders with 29 fantasy points through the first three rounds. He’s averaging nearly 10 fantasy points per game, making him a top option in a tasty home matchup with St. Louis CITY SC .

Editors note : D.C. United forward Christian Benteke , who's missed the last two games due to a thigh injury, was back training this week.

Giorgos Giakoumakis led all players with 21 points in Round 3, exploding for a hat trick in a 4-1 win over New England . Look for the Greek international to keep it going in another juicy home matchup with Orlando City on Sunday.

Pick'em advice:

Pick 2: Minnesota United vs. LAFC

Who is going to win?

Picking the first team to score is tricky, so I’m focusing on outcomes that we have more of an edge in determining. While LAFC appear to be the stronger side on paper, Minnesota United have looked surprisingly impressive to start the season. I’m predicting the Loons snag their first home win of the season to remain unbeaten in 2024.

Pick 4: Nashville SC vs. Charlotte FC

Will both teams score?

Nashville SC have built their brand on being ultra stingy defensively, and Saturday’s matchup with Charlotte sets up nicely for another possible clean sheet at home. There have been just four total goals over Charlotte’s first three games, leading me to believe another low scoring affair is in order in the Music City.

Pick 6: LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Who is going to win?