MLS Fantasy Round 4 positional rankings & Pick'em advice

Major League Soccer is in full swing, and Round 4 of MLS Fantasy features another full slate of matches to target for fantasy points. There are notable injuries to several key players to be mindful of, so as always, be sure to check starting lineups before locking players into your squad. Let’s dive back in to look at the top players and value picks at each position.
Teams on BYE: RSL
Goalkeepers
Tim Melia made six saves en route to a surprise clean sheet on the road against LAFC, and now he has a good opportunity to help SKC pick up their first win of 2024 in a favorable home matchup with San Jose. The Earthquakes are 0W-3L-0D to start the season and were shut out at home by Vancouver last weekend.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tim Melia
SKC
vs. SJ
$6.4
2. John McCarthy
LA
vs. STL
$5.6
3. Brad Guzan
ATL
vs. ORL
$6.8
1. Andrew Thomas
SEA
vs. COL
$5.4
Defenders
Brooks Lennon contributed an assist in Atlanta’s 4-1 dismantling of New England last round, and he’s in a good spot to turn in another big game at home against Orlando City on Sunday. Considering Lennon serves up the occasional set piece, he has the ability to rack up both attacking and defensive points if the stars align.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. ORL
$6.9
2. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. COL
$6.1
3. Tim Liebold
SKC
vs. SJ
$6.4
4. Maya Yoshida
LA
vs. STL
$6.5
5. Aaron Herrera
DC
vs. MIA
$7.4
1. Sam Junqua
DAL
vs. VAN
$5.0
2. Allan Arigoni
CHI
vs. MTL
$4.0
Midfielders
Riqui Puig has scored in back-to-back matches and he leads all midfielders with 29 fantasy points through the first three rounds. He’s averaging nearly 10 fantasy points per game, making him a top option in a tasty home matchup with St. Louis CITY SC.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. STL
$9.7
2. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. ORL
$9.4
3. Carles Gil
NE
vs. CIN
$10.5
4. Joseph Paintsil
LA
vs. STL
$9.5
5. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. CLT
$8.2
6. Santiago Rodríguez
NYC
vs. TOR
$8.1
7. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at NE
$10.4
8. Emil Forsberg
RBNY
at CLB
$9.1
9. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. SJ
$7.5
10. Erik Thommy
SKC
vs. SJ
$8.0
1. Esmir Bajraktarevic
NE
vs. CIN
$5.4
2. Memo Rodríguez
SKC
vs. SJ
$5.8
3. Lawson Sunderland
MIA
at DC
$4.3
Forwards
Giorgos Giakoumakis led all players with 21 points in Round 3, exploding for a hat trick in a 4-1 win over New England. Look for the Greek international to keep it going in another juicy home matchup with Orlando City on Sunday.
Editors note: D.C. United forward Christian Benteke, who's missed the last two games due to a thigh injury, was back training this week.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Giorgos Giakoumakis
ATL
vs. ORL
$8.2
2. Cucho Hernández
CLB
vs. RBNY
$10.5
3. Jesús Ferreira
DAL
vs. VAN
$8.3
4. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. MIA
$8.5
5. Dejan Joveljic
LA
vs. STL
$9.5
1. Ibrahim Aliyu
HOU
vs. POR
$5.9
2. Dante Sealy
DAL
vs. VAN
$5.5
Playing MLS Pick’em is simple. Pick the correct answer to all the questions in a round, and you could win two tickets to a 2024 MLS regular-season match!
All players who participate in (3) or more rounds by May 26, 2024 will be entered into the MLS Pick’em Sweepstakes. One player from that pool will be randomly selected to win a 2024 MLS All-Star Game VIP Experience. Don’t forget to get your picks in early and often!
Pick’em advice:
Pick 2: Minnesota United vs. LAFC
Who is going to win?
Picking the first team to score is tricky, so I’m focusing on outcomes that we have more of an edge in determining. While LAFC appear to be the stronger side on paper, Minnesota United have looked surprisingly impressive to start the season. I’m predicting the Loons snag their first home win of the season to remain unbeaten in 2024.
Pick 4: Nashville SC vs. Charlotte FC
Will both teams score?
Nashville SC have built their brand on being ultra stingy defensively, and Saturday’s matchup with Charlotte sets up nicely for another possible clean sheet at home. There have been just four total goals over Charlotte’s first three games, leading me to believe another low scoring affair is in order in the Music City.
Pick 6: LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Who is going to win?
The Galaxy are undefeated to start the season, and in three weeks they’ve already put the league on high alert with their revamped attack featuring Joseph Paintsil. While St. Louis CITY certainly have the ability to make a game of it, this one feels like a slam dunk with the Galaxy going for their first home win of the season.