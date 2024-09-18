Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Round 27 Positional Rankings

Schuyler Redpath

A decisive double-game week is here, with just four rounds remaining in the MLS Fantasy season. Rounds 27 and 29 are the last two DGWs of the year, marking the final opportunity to double your scores from players who play twice in each round. Let’s get right back into it and hit on the top players and values to keep your fantasy team climbing up the leaderboards down the stretch.

Teams NOT on a DGW: DC, RBNY, SEA, STL

Get more advice on the *MLS Fantasy Insider Round 27 preview* podcast.

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris and LAFC are in a good bounce-back spot after last week’s 4-2 El Tráfico loss. First, he’ll face an Austin FC attack with the worst scoring output in the Western Conference (31 goals in 28 games) before wrapping the week up against an FC Dallas side that he shut out back in Round 15.

Player
Team
Opponent 
Price

1. Hugo Lloris

LAFC

vs. ATX, at DAL

$8.5

2. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. CHI, vs. CIN
$6.9
3. Kristijan Kahlina

CLT

at ORL, vs. NE

$7.8
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tim Melia
SKC

vs. COL, vs. MIN

$5.9

Defenders

Kai Wagner is the highest-scoring defender in the DGW player pool (148 points) and despite a paltry two points at Miami last week, he continues to bring big upside with his high usage on set pieces and in open play.

The German winger leads Philadelphia with 10 assists, and he’s hit double-digit fantasy points in all six of Philadelphia’s DGWs this season (15, 19, 10, 10, 20, 11). As juicy as his backend matchup at home against D.C. United is, it’s worth mentioning Wagner is one yellow card away from suspension and could be best suited for a bench role this week.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner*
PHI
at NYC, vs. DC
 $10.7
2. Aaron Long
LAFC
vs. ATX, at DAL
$9.3
3. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. CHI, vs. CIN
$7.6
4. Brooks Lennon* 
ATL
vs. MIA, at RBNY

$8.7

5. Julian Gressel 
MIA
at ATL, at NYC
$8.0
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

MTL

at NE, vs. CHI
$4.0
2. Rafael Santos
ORL

vs. CLT, at CLB

$4.8

* - indicates player is one caution away from a suspension

Midfielders

Riqui Puig played the catalyst in the LA Galaxy’s 4-2 El Tráfico triumph over LAFC, racking up 20 fantasy points to come away as the highest point scorer of Round 26. Puig is the highest-scoring midfielder in MLS Fantasy, and with DGW hauls of 15, 25, 11, and 22, he should be one of the first players in your lineup with matches against Portland and Vancouver this week.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Riqui Puig
LA

at POR, vs. VAN

$16.1
2. Djordje Mihailovic
COL

at SKC, vs. TOR

$13.8
3. Evander*
POR

vs. LA, at RSL

$17.6
4. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. CHI, vs. CIN
$12.9

5. Carles Gil

NE
vs. MTL, at CLT
$13.9
6. Luciano Acosta
CIN

at MIN, at NSH

$15.7
7. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC

vs. ATX, at DAL

$14.0
8. Santiago Rodríguez*

NYC

vs. PHI, vs. MIA
$10.2
9. Diogo Gonçalves
RSL

vs. DAL, vs. POR

$8.7
10. Marco Reus
LA

at POR, vs. VAN

$11.3
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Johnny Russell

SKC
vs. COL, vs. MIN
$6.0
2. Alex Muyl
NSH
vs. CHI, vs. CIN
$4.8

3. Bryce Duke

MTL
at NE, vs. CHI
$5.4

* - indicates player is one caution away from a suspension

Forwards

Lionel Messi wasted no time reminding fantasy managers that he’s a must-have player when he’s in the match day squad. The GOAT returned from an extended absence with two goals and an assist in Round 26, and he’s hit 20 fantasy points in the two DGWs that he’s been active in both matches this season. While squad rotation is a valid concern after going 90 minutes on Saturday, 120 minutes from Messi is well worth a roster spot on a vital DGW.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lionel Messi
MIA
at ATL, at NYC
$15.5
2. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at TOR, vs. OR
$13.2

3. Denis Bouanga

LAFC

vs. ATX, at DAL
$15.3
4. Gabriel Pec
LA
at POR, vs. VAN
$14.6
5. Luis Suárez
MIA
at ATL, at NYC
$14.3
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price

1. Jonathan Lewis

COL

at SKC, vs. TOR

$4.2
2. Sam Surridge
NSH
vs. CHI, vs. CI
$7.6
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lionel Messi
MIA
at ATL, at NYC
$15.5
2, Riqui Puig
LA

at POR, vs. VAN

$16.1
3. Djordje Mihailovic
COL
at SKC, vs. TOR
$13.8
Schuyler Redpath -
@DraftKicks
Fantasy Soccer Advice Matchday

