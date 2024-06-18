MLS Fantasy Round 18 positional rankings

Fantasy managers are in prime position to post some big scores this week, with all but three teams playing twice in Round 18. There are still several key players away on international duty, so be sure to look over the list of players called up for Copa America and be aware of players on yellow card watch. A full slate of Major League Soccer kicks off Wednesday, so let’s dive right back in and look at the top plays and values for the big double game week.
Teams NOT on a DGW: CHI, NE, VAN
Goalkeepers
Hugo Lloris reeled off five straight shutouts before conceding his first goal in over 500 minutes in Round 17’s 3-1 win at Orlando. LAFC are in a good spot facing an Austin FC attack with just one goal across their last three matches before closing the week out versus a San Jose side winless in five straight. Look for Lloris to get back on track in Round 18.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Hugo Lloris
LAFC
at ATX, vs. SJ
$8.2
2. Roman Bürki
STL
vs. COL, vs. ATL
$7.1
3. Roman Celentano
CIN
vs. PHI, vs. NE
$7.7
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alex Bono
DC
vs. ATL, vs. HOU
$4.3
Defenders
John Tolkin has delivered double-digit fantasy points in his last two appearances, and the New York Red Bulls' schedule sets up nicely for a big double-game week. Tolkin has emerged as New York’s primary corner kick taker, boosting his fantasy upside with additional assist opportunities. A $6.3 price tag provides some much-needed salary relief in a pair of enticing matchups with teams that have seen their share of struggles at both ends of the field.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. John Tolkin
RBNY
at MTL, vs. TOR
$6.3
2. Adilson Malanda
CLT
vs. ORL, at PHI
$8.6
3. Kai Wagner
PHI
at CIN, vs. CLT
$11.2
4. Aaron Long
LAFC
at ATX, vs. SJ
$9.1
5. Tomas Totland
STL
vs. COL, vs. ATL
$8.0
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cam Harper
RBNY
at MTL, vs. TOR
$5.4
2. Daniel Lovitz
NSH
at TOR, vs. NYC
$5.8
Midfielders
Luciano Acosta rescued multiple fantasy managers as the “next-up” captain selection once Riqui Puig was ruled out in Round 17. The FC Cincinnati string-puller dished out three assists to finish with 16 points, and he’s taken over as the most expensive player in the game at $16 million. Lucho went off for 28 points in his last DGW round, and with FC Cincinnati in the thick of the Supporters’ Shield race, I’m expecting another big showing with two enticing home games in Round 18.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. PHI, vs. NE
$16.0
2. Evander
POR
at SJ, vs. VAN
$13.7
3. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. POR, at LAFC
$12.9
4. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC
at ATX, vs. SJ
$11.7
5. Eduard Löwen
STL
vs. COL, vs. ATL
$9.2
6. Andrés Gómez
RSL
at SKC, vs. LA
$11.9
7. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at TOR, vs. NYC
$12.1
8. Thiago Almada
ATL
at DC, at STL
$12.5
9. Héctor Herrera
HOU
vs. SEA, at DC
$9.8
10. Djordje Mihailovic
COL
at STL, vs. MTL
$11.3
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Omir Fernandez
COL
at STL, vs. MTL
$6.5
2. Derrick Etienne Jr.
TOR
vs. NSH, at RBNY
$5.4
3. Hosei Kijima
STL
vs. COL, vs. ATL
$4.0
Forwards
Denis Bouanga has found the net in three straight outings, including a brace in Round 17’s triumph at Orlando City SC. Look for Bouanga to keep it rolling against an Austin FC side that have conceded multiple goals in three straight matches before haunting a San Jose Earthquakes defense that has shipped a combined nine goals across its last two games.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
at ATX, vs. SJ
$15.4
2. Cristian Arango
RSL
at SKC, vs. LA
$15.7
3. Cucho Hernández
CLB
at MIA, vs. SKC
$11.3
4. Gabriel Pec
LA
vs. NYC, at RSL
$11.4
5. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. ATL, vs. HOU
$11.7
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luis Muriel
ORL
at CLT, vs. CHI
$6.9
2. Mounsef Bakrar
NYC
at LA, at NSH
$6.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. PHI, vs. NE
$16.0
2. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
at ATX, vs. SJ
$15.4
3. Cristian Arango
RSL
at SKC, vs. LA
$15.7