MLS Fantasy Round 14 positional rankings and Pick’em advice

Goalkeepers

With a lack of standout clean sheet targets this week, I’m picking on the misfiring Chicago attack again. Alex Bono is my No. 1 by default and he has a good opportunity to pitch his first clean sheet in nearly two months with the Fire coming to the nation’s capital. Chicago have scored a paltry two goals across their last seven games.

KEEPEROO: Round 14 sets up as another good spot to execute the “Keeperoo”. With D.C. United playing on the early slate, plug Bono in on your bench and have Aidan Stokes (RBNY) in as your starting GK. If Bono keeps the clean sheet – do nothing and your shutout points will automatically sub in since the New York Red Bulls are on a BYE this round. If Bono concedes, swap your pick of John McCarthy, Yohei Takaoka or Will Yarbrough in for Stokes to give your side another swipe at a clean sheet.