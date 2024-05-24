MLS Fantasy Round 14 positional rankings and Pick’em advice

The first big double game week of the season did not disappoint, with the Manager of the Matchday eclipsing 200 points for the first time in 2024. We have another big DGW on deck next week, but first, we have to focus on the task at hand, which is Round 14 of MLS Fantasy.
Some star players have already been ruled out, so as always, check starting lineups before locking your team in. Let’s dive right in and look at the top plays and values to help your team make some moves on the leaderboards this week.
Teams on a BYE: RBNY
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 14 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
With a lack of standout clean sheet targets this week, I’m picking on the misfiring Chicago attack again. Alex Bono is my No. 1 by default and he has a good opportunity to pitch his first clean sheet in nearly two months with the Fire coming to the nation’s capital. Chicago have scored a paltry two goals across their last seven games.
KEEPEROO: Round 14 sets up as another good spot to execute the “Keeperoo”. With D.C. United playing on the early slate, plug Bono in on your bench and have Aidan Stokes (RBNY) in as your starting GK. If Bono keeps the clean sheet – do nothing and your shutout points will automatically sub in since the New York Red Bulls are on a BYE this round. If Bono concedes, swap your pick of John McCarthy, Yohei Takaoka or Will Yarbrough in for Stokes to give your side another swipe at a clean sheet.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alex Bono
DC
vs. CHI
$5.1
2. Roman Bürki
STL
vs. SEA
$7.1
3. John McCarthy
LA
vs. HOU
$6.7
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Will Yarbrough
SJ
vs. ATX
$4.4
Defenders
As with Bono above, Aaron Herrera is high on the fantasy radar based purely on his matchup this round. The right-back provides an attacking boost in addition to the opportunity to collect clean sheet points, and if the stars align, we’ll be looking at a big score along our backline on Saturday.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Aaron Herrera
DC
vs. CHI
$7.2
2. Kai Wagner
PHI
at CLT
$9.7
3. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. LAFC
$9.1
4. Maya Yoshida
LA
vs. HOU
$9.9
5. Rodrigues
SJ
vs. ATX
$6.7
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carlos Akapo
SJ
vs. ATX
$4.0
2. Vítor Costa
SJ
vs. ATX
$5.0
Midfielders
Riqui Puig continues to be a model of consistency for MLS Fantasy midfields, scoring seven or more points in each of his last six appearances. The LA Galaxy star is typically the first player I click the “Add Midfielder” button on to build my squad around, and a home matchup against the Houston Dynamo presents another strong chance to rack up fantasy points.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. HOU
$13.9
2. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at TOR
$14.5
3. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. MIA
$11.7
4. Evander
POR
vs. SKC
$12.5
5. Cristian Esponoza
SJ
vs. ATX
$12.1
6. Carles Gil
NE
vs. NYC
$12.5
7. Andrés Gómez
RSL
at DAL
$10.8
8. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at MTL
$10.6
9. Cole Bassett
COL
vs. MIN
$11.3
10. Hernán López
SJ
vs. ATX
$9.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Pedro Vite
VAN
vs. MIA
$5.9
2. Omir Fernandez
COL
vs. MIN
$5.0
3. Pedro Santos
DC
vs. CHI
$5.0
Forwards
With Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez already ruled out for Miami’s matchup at Vancouver, Christian Benteke is easily the top forward option in Round 14. The towering Belgian is in a smash spot at home against the Chicago Fire, and with three multi-goal games already this season, it would be no surprise to see Benteke turn up with another 20-burger on Memorial Day weekend.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Christian Benteke
DC
vs CHI
$12.5
2. Cristian Arango
RSL
at DAL
$14.2
3. Jonathan Rodríguez
POR
vs. SKC
$9.7
4. Brian White
VAN
vs. MIA
$10.3
5. Gabriel Pec
LA
vs. HOU
$10.2
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Sunusi Ibrahim
MTL
vs. NSH
$4.1
2. Bernard Kamungo
DAL
vs. RSL
$4.2
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. CHI
$12.5
2. Riqui Puig
LA
vs. HOU
$13.9
3. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at TOR
$14.5
All players who participate in (3) or more rounds by May 26, 2024, will be entered into the MLS Pick’em Sweepstakes. One player from that pool will be randomly selected to win a 2024 MLS All-Star Game VIP Experience. Don’t forget to get your picks in early and often!
Pick’em advice:
Pick 2: St. Louis CITY vs. Seattle Sounders
Who is going to win?
St. Louis CITY – St. Louis CITY will look to right the ship after losing back-to-back matches, and they’re in a good spot at home against a Seattle Sounders side that has been dealing with injuries. Look for João Klauss to get back on the scoresheet against a depleted Seattle defensive unit en route to a full three points at CITYPARK.
Pick 4: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Inter Miami
Who is going to win?
Vancouver Whitecaps – With Inter Miami’s superstars ruled out, I’m looking for Vancouver to get back on track in front of what is expected to be a record crowd at BC Place. Inter Miami aren't the same team without Messi, Suárez and Sergio Busquets leading the way, setting the table for a hungry Vancouver side to create chaos in the Supporters' Shield race this weekend.