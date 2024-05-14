MLS Fantasy Round 13 positional rankings

Forwards

Lionel Messi was kept off the scoresheet for the first time this season in Round 12’s win at Montréal, but with two opportunities to get back among the goals this week we’re going right back to the well. It was announced after training on Tuesday that Messi played through a knee knock in Montréal over the weekend, so it’s very possible that his minutes are monitored given Miami’s congested schedule. Be sure to confirm the MVP frontrunner’s status ahead of Miami’s first match on Wednesday to determine if a limited GOAT is worth the risk on a double-game week.