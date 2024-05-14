MLS Fantasy Round 13 positional rankings

The first big DGW of the season is upon us, giving fantasy managers the opportunity to double dip on points in Round 13. We can expect to see some inflated scores this round – even with inevitable squad rotation, injuries and suspension risks looming.
To navigate the chaos, MLS Fantasy Expert Reid Connelly, aka MLS Fantasy Boss, will be answering your questions to help set your side up for success. The fun kicks off with matches at 7:30pm ET on Wednesday, so let’s dive right in and look at the top plays and values this week.
Teams NOT on a DGW: DAL, LAFC, NE, SKC
Goalkeepers
Roman Celentano has kept a clean sheet in all three of his home appearances this season, boosting his fantasy appeal with a surging FC Cincinnati playing twice at TQL Stadium this week. He’s one of six goalkeepers who could play twice at home in Round 13, and given the Orange & Blue’s form combined with their matchups, he’s the top option this week if you can afford to spend up at the position.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Roman Celentano
CIN
vs. ATL, vs. STL
$9.0
2. Brad Stuver
ATX
vs. HOU, vs. SKC
$8.0
3. Zac MacMath
RSL
vs. SEA, vs. COL
$7.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. TOR, vs. ATL
$6.0
Defenders
Kai Wagner logged a serviceable six points in Round 12 through a cluster of bonus points from key passes and crosses. The Union will look to right the ship after a shock home loss to Orlando, and good matchups with New York City FC and the New England Revolution should see Wagner continue to thrive as one of Philadelphia’s top attacking threats.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. NYC, at NE
$9.2
2. Miles Robinson
CIN
vs. ATL, vs. STL
$8.1
3. Justen Glad
RSL
vs. SEA, vs. COL
$8.7
4. Jon Gallagher
ATX
vs. HOU, vs. SKC
$8.3
5. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at CIN, at NSH
$9.4
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. TOR, vs. ATL
$5.9
2. Julian Gressel
MIA
at ORL, vs. DC
$5.6
Midfielders
Luciano Acosta continued his run of MVP form in FC Cincinnati’s Hell is Real win over Columbus on Saturday. The crafty midfielder has found the net in four consecutive outings, topping double-digit fantasy points in three of those.
Buyer Beware: It’s worth noting Acosta is one yellow card away from suspension. There’s a dusting of other high-profile players who come with the risk of only playing one match this DGW, including forward Cristian Arango.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. ATL, vs. STL
$14.0
2. Riqui Puig
LA
at MIN, at CLT
$13.4
3. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. TOR, vs. ATL
$10.1
4. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at POR, vs. ORL
$12.3
5. Evander
POR
vs. SJ, at MIN
$12.0
6. Thiago Almada
ATL
at CIN, at NSH
$12.8
7. Dániel Gazdag
PHI
vs. NYC, at NE
$10.4
8. Robin Lod
MIN
vs. LA, vs. POR
$11.4
9. Sebastián Driussi
ATX
vs. HOU, vs. SKC
$8.7
10. Andrés Gómez
RSL
vs. SEA, vs. COL
$10.3
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Bryce Duke
MTL
vs. CLB, at TOR
$5.5
2. Omir Fernandez
COL
vs. VAN, at RSL
$4.5
3. João Paulo
SEA
at RSL, vs. VAN
$7.0
Forwards
Lionel Messi was kept off the scoresheet for the first time this season in Round 12’s win at Montréal, but with two opportunities to get back among the goals this week we’re going right back to the well. It was announced after training on Tuesday that Messi played through a knee knock in Montréal over the weekend, so it’s very possible that his minutes are monitored given Miami’s congested schedule. Be sure to confirm the MVP frontrunner’s status ahead of Miami’s first match on Wednesday to determine if a limited GOAT is worth the risk on a double-game week.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lionel Messi
MIA
at ORL, vs. DC
$14.0
2. Cristian Arango
RSL
vs. SEA, vs. COL
$13.7
3. Luis Suárez
MIA
at ORL, vs. DC
$13.6
4. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. RBNY, at MIA
$12.5
5. Cucho Hernández
COL
at MTL, at CHI
$10.8
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luis Muriel
ORL
vs. MIA, at SJ
$6.5
2. Tani Oluwaseyi
MIN
vs. LA, vs. POR
$6.8
