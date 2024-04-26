MLS Fantasy Round 10 Positional Rankings and Pick’em Advice

An exciting Round 10 of MLS Fantasy is upon us with several mouthwatering matchups to target for fantasy points. With all 14 matches going off on Saturday, it’s time to get locked in for a fun sweat that could produce some big scores this round. Let’s jump right back in and highlight the top plays and values to boost your fantasy squad this round.
Teams on a BYE: STL
Goalkeepers
Matt Freese has kept two consecutive clean sheets, and he’s in a good spot to make it three straight against a Charlotte FC side that has been shut out in two of their last three matches.
Roman Celentano could also be back in contention as he returned to full training after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. The FC Cincinnati netminder has kept a clean sheet in all three of his home appearances at TQL Stadium this season.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Matt Freese
NYC
vs. CLT
$6.8
2. Roman Celentano
CIN
vs. COL
$8.5
3. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. VAN
$6.9
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Pedro Gallese
ORL
vs. TOR
$5.2
Defenders
Kai Wagner has scored seven or more points in three of his last four outings, averaging 6.75 fantasy points per game over that span. He flashed his attacking upside with a stunning goal to equalize late in Atlanta last time out, and with the possibility of a clean sheet at home against Vancouver, the German full back is in prime position to come away with another hefty point haul.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. VAN
$8.6
2. Kevin O’Toole
NYC
vs. CLT
$6.8
3. DeAndre Yedlin
CIN
vs. COL
$7.2
4. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at CHI
$9.4
5. John Tolkin
RBNY
vs. VAN
$6.4
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ryan Spaulding
NE
vs. MIA
$4.0
2. Sergi Palencia
LAFC
vs. POR
$4.6
Midfielders
Luciano Acosta has scored or assisted in five of his last six appearances, and a visit from the Colorado Rapids plants the 2023 Landon Donovan MVP winner back at the top of the heap this round. With so many juicy matchups on the board, a strong case can be made for rostering any of these top 10 midfielders; just be sure to monitor starting lineups with injury concerns and potential roster rotation looming.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. COL
$12.5
2. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
vs. CLT
$10.5
3. Carles Gil
NE
vs. MIA
$11.0
4. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. SJ
$8.6
5. Thiago Almada
ATL
at CHI
$11.4
6. Robin Lod
MIN
vs. SKC
$10.7
7. Joseph Paintsil
LA
at ATX
$11.6
8. Evander
POR
at LAFC
$11.5
9. Mateusz Bogusz
LAFC
vs. POR
$8.5
10. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
vs. LA
$9.1
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Joseph Rosales
MIN
vs. SKC
$4.9
2. Esmir Bajraktarevic
NE
vs. MIA
$4.3
3. Nacho Gil
NE
vs. MIA
$5.7
Forwards
Lionel Messi racked up 19 fantasy points at Arrowhead Stadium last weekend, running his average up to an eye-popping 15 points per round over six appearances. The only hesitation in locking “La Pulga” in is if Inter Miami are cautious with their superstar on Gillette Stadium’s artificial turf.
Head coach Tata Martino has stated that Messi will be available to feature, but it wouldn’t hurt to confirm he's in the starting lineup ahead of the match.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lionel Messi
MIA
at NE
$12.5
2. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. POR
$11.9
3. Luis Suarez
MIA
at NE
$12.2
4. Cucho Hernandez
CLB
vs. MTL
$11.5
5. Giorgos Giakoumakis
ATL
at CHI
$9.7
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tani Oluwaseyi
MIN
vs. SKC
$5.8
2. Mason Toye
MTL
at CLB
$5.4
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lionel Messi
MIA
at NE
$12.5
2. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. COL
$12.5
3. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
vs. COL
$10.5
Yes – Games involving Sporting KC have had no shortage of goals. SKC have conceded three in each of their last three matches, although they’ve scored nearly as many, bagging eight goals in that span. Meanwhile, Minnesota United have not been held scoreless in seven straight matches at Allianz Field, with Sporting Kansas City the last team to shut the Loons out at home in September of last year. Another multi-goal game looks to be in order.
