MLS, Fanatics announce release of Topps MLS Debut Patch Autograph cards

The product will feature 35 Debut Patch Autograph cards, encompassing MLS debuts which took place prior to April 1. Each Debut Patch card features the respective player’s debut date and an image straight from the debut.

The product will feature 200 base cards featuring MLS stars, rookies, and legends with two autograph cards per box, 20 packs per box and four cards per pack. Included within the base set is a 25-card Pitch Prodigies subset, featuring the league’s supreme rookie talents, as well as a set of MLS Flashbacks showcasing 10 iconic players.