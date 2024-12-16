MLS, Fanatics announce release of Topps MLS Debut Patch Autograph cards

Major League Soccer and Fanatics Collectibles have announced the release of their Topps MLS Debut Patch Autograph cards, featuring many of the league's brightest newcomers and stars.
Throughout the 2024 season, MLS debutants sported Debut Patches on the upper-right chest, which were removed postgame and placed on collectible trading cards.
Eventually autographed by the player, the cards have been randomly inserted into packs, which are finally available to fans and collectors in 2024 Topps MLS Chrome, hitting hobby shop shelves on Dec. 6.
Topps and the MLS initially announced in February 2024 that debut patches would be worn by MLS players making their debuts.
The product will feature 35 Debut Patch Autograph cards, encompassing MLS debuts which took place prior to April 1. Each Debut Patch card features the respective player’s debut date and an image straight from the debut.
The product will feature 200 base cards featuring MLS stars, rookies, and legends with two autograph cards per box, 20 packs per box and four cards per pack. Included within the base set is a 25-card Pitch Prodigies subset, featuring the league’s supreme rookie talents, as well as a set of MLS Flashbacks showcasing 10 iconic players.