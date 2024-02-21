MLS Debut Patches: What to know about new trading cards program

Major League Soccer and Fanatics Collectibles, the trading cards and collectibles division of Fanatics, have unveiled MLS Debut Patches that will be worn by every player making their debut in the 2024 season.

How it works

The MLS Debut Patches will be worn by any player making their debut, whether that be a newcomer or homegrown player on the rise – starting when the 2024 campaign begins on Feb. 21 between Inter Miami CF and Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The patches will be placed on each newcomer’s jersey on the upper-right chest. Following the match, the patch will be removed and placed on a collectible trading card.

Patches will then be sent to each team’s equipment manager, who will use adhesive on the back to apply them to the kit. After the match, they will send the patch to Topps for insertion into a 1/1 Topps trading card.

Collect cards

The Topps MLS Debut Patch Autograph cards will be included in Topps products by the end of the year. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Newcomers who debut by April 1 will have their patch card in a 2024 Topps MLS product. If a player debuts after that cutoff date, their patch will go in the following year’s product.