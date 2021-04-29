MLS Disciplinary Committee hands out fines following Minnesota-RSL incidents

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined four players and issued two warnings to clubs for mass confrontation after Week 2 of the 2021 MLS season.
Sergio Santos simulation/embellishment
Philadelphia Union forward Sergio Santos has been found guilty of simulation/embellishment. As a result, he’s been fined an undisclosed amount for his action in the 30th minute of Philadelphia’s match against Inter Miami CF on April 24.
Ochoa throwing/kicking an object toward fans
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa was deemed in violation of the league’s policy regarding throwing/kicking an object toward fans in their April 24 match at Minnesota United FC. Accordingly, Ochoa has been fined an undisclosed amount.
Minnesota, RSL mass confrontation
Minnesota United FC and Real Salt Lake have been found in violation of the league’s mass confrontation policy after their match on April 24. They’ve both been issued a warning for their first violation.
Dotson, Gasper fined
Due to their roles in the above mass confrontation incident, Minnesota United left back Chase Gasper and midfielder/defender Hassani Dotson have both been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating the incident.