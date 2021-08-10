MLS Disciplinary Committee hands down Week 18 sanctions for embellishment, mass confrontation  

Three MLS players have been fined for embellishment, while two more have been sanctioned for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation, the MLS Disciplinary announced after Week 18 of the 2021 season.
Inter Miami CF head coach Phil Neville was also among those fined for violating the league’s policy regarding entering the field of play.
Chanot simulation/embellishment
New York City FC defender Maxime Chanot was found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 24th minute of his team's match against Toronto FC on Aug. 7. Chanot has been fined an undisclosed amount.
Atuesta simulation/embellishment, LAFC mass confrontation
LAFC midfielder Eduard Atuesta was also found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 76th minute of his team's matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes on Aug. 8. Atuesta has been fined an undisclosed amount, while the yellow card issued to San Jose forward Jeremy Ebobisse will be absolved from his yellow card accumulation total and any disciplinary points from San Jose’s total will be dismissed.
LAFC was also found in violation of the league's Mass Confrontation Policy in second-half stoppage time of the match. The club has been issued a warning for their first violation of the league’s policy this season. LAFC's Raheem Edwards and Latif Blessing each have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions in inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Cabral simulation/embellishment
LA Galaxy forward Kevin Cabral has been found guilty of simulation/embellishment in second-half stoppage time of their match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Aug. 8. Cabral has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
Neville entering the field of play
Neville was found in violation of the league’s policy regarding entering the field of play. The Miami coach has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action in the 32nd minute of his team's match against Nashville SC on Aug. 8