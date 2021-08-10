Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS Disciplinary Committee hands down Week 18 sanctions for embellishment, mass confrontation  

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Three MLS players have been fined for embellishment, while two more have been sanctioned for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation, the MLS Disciplinary announced after Week 18 of the 2021 season.

Inter Miami CF head coach Phil Neville was also among those fined for violating the league’s policy regarding entering the field of play.

Chanot simulation/embellishment

New York City FC defender Maxime Chanot was found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 24th minute of his team's match against Toronto FC on Aug. 7. Chanot has been fined an undisclosed amount.

Advertising

Atuesta simulation/embellishment, LAFC mass confrontation

LAFC midfielder Eduard Atuesta was also found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 76th minute of his team's matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes on Aug. 8. Atuesta has been fined an undisclosed amount, while the yellow card issued to San Jose forward Jeremy Ebobisse will be absolved from his yellow card accumulation total and any disciplinary points from San Jose’s total will be dismissed.

LAFC was also found in violation of the league's Mass Confrontation Policy in second-half stoppage time of the match. The club has been issued a warning for their first violation of the league’s policy this season. LAFC's Raheem Edwards and Latif Blessing each have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions in inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Cabral simulation/embellishment

LA Galaxy forward Kevin Cabral has been found guilty of simulation/embellishment in second-half stoppage time of their match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Aug. 8. Cabral has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Advertising

Neville entering the field of play

Neville was found in violation of the league’s policy regarding entering the field of play. The Miami coach has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action in the 32nd minute of his team's match against Nashville SC on Aug. 8

Disciplinary Committee Decision Maxime Chanot Eduard Atuesta Kévin Cabral Latif Blessing Raheem Edwards San Jose Earthquakes Los Angeles Football Club

Advertising

Related Stories

Atlanta United, CF Montréal players among MLS Disciplinary Committee decisions from Week 17
Philadelphia Union’s Sergio Santos suspended for one game by MLS Disciplinary Committee
New England Revolution's Gustavo Bou fined for simulation by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Concacaf Champions League projected lineups - Semifinals, Leg 1
CONCACAF Champions League

Concacaf Champions League projected lineups - Semifinals, Leg 1
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Club Leon 6
Leagues Cup

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Club Leon 6
Union team up to launch mini-pitch at rec center in Southwest Philadelphia

Union team up to launch mini-pitch at rec center in Southwest Philadelphia
Sources: FC Dallas, PSV nearing deal for Dante Sealy loan
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: FC Dallas, PSV nearing deal for Dante Sealy loan
MLS Disciplinary Committee hands down Week 18 sanctions for embellishment, mass confrontation  
Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS Disciplinary Committee hands down Week 18 sanctions for embellishment, mass confrontation  
Why MLS clubs are all-in on Leagues Cup
Extratime

Why MLS clubs are all-in on Leagues Cup
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Raul Ruidiaz, Seattle Sounders - 23rd minute
0:54

GOAL: Raul Ruidiaz, Seattle Sounders - 23rd minute
FC Dallas Social Media Admin: Ricardo Pepi IS The Hype Train
28:59

FC Dallas Social Media Admin: Ricardo Pepi IS The Hype Train
MLS Power Rankings: Weeks 17 and 18 (Top 10 Analysis)
1:14:54

MLS Power Rankings: Weeks 17 and 18 (Top 10 Analysis)
Leagues Cup is here, MLS vs. Liga MX: Here are 5 things you should know!
1:22
Headlines

Leagues Cup is here, MLS vs. Liga MX: Here are 5 things you should know!
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.