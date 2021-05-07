MLS Disciplinary Committee hands down extra sanctions for Jose Martinez

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has handed down additional sanctions for Philadelphia Union's Jose Martinez and fined Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos following Week 3 of the 2021 season.
Jose Martinez violent conduct
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Martinez for two additional matches (three matches total) and fined the player an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 14th minute of Philadelphia’s match against New York City FC on May 1.
Martinez will serve his suspensions on May 8 against Chicago Fire FC, May 12 against New England Revolution, and May 15 against New York Red Bulls.
The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter #2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter #2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.
Marc Dos Santos public criticism of officials
MLS announced that Vancouver Whitecaps FC head coach Marc Dos Santos has been fined an undisclosed amount for his comments regarding the officiating during Vancouver’s match against the Colorado Rapids on May 2. These comments are in violation of the league’s public criticism policy.