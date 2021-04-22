Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS Disciplinary Committee fines Jhohan Romana, DeJuan Jones red card upheld

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined one player after Week 1 of the 2021 regular season. Additionally, the Independent Review Panel has upheld a red card decision.

Romana simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Austin FC defender Jhohan Romana guilty of simulation/embellishment. The center back has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action in the 70th minute of Austin’s opening match against LAFC on April 17.

Jones red card upheld

The Independent Review Panel – consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization – has denied the New England Revolution’s appeal of the red card issued to defender DeJuan Jones in second-half stoppage time of their match against Chicago Fire FC on April 17.

Due to the denied appeal, Jones isn't eligible to play in New England’s home opener on Saturday against D.C. United while serving a one-match suspension for the red card.

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since New England’s appeal was unsuccessful, they have one unsuccessful appeal remaining for any future dismissals in the 2021 season.

