MLS Cup champion NYCFC honored as "amazing team for the ages" in City Hall ceremony

“The team motto is ‘For the City’ and this team lives it out,” De Blasio said. “They inspire us, they make us feel hope even in the toughest moments. This is an amazing team for the ages.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio presented keys to the city to each of the players, honoring the Cityzens for their first MLS Cup title.

Serenaded with chants of “take it off” after his unique post-match celebration, fully-clothed NYCFC manager Ronny Deila credited the togetherness of the championship quest, saying he was taken aback by celebratory scenes at the watch party at Hammerstein Ballroom.

“What we have accomplished together is amazing, unbelievable. I will remember for the rest of my life,” Deila said. “I almost start crying again. I don’t want to do that, but it makes me emotional because it’s about people, it's about being together. It’s about doing something together because you’re nothing alone. It’s us, so thank you everybody for that.”

The club’s sporting director, David Lee, also referenced that theme of taking the journey together, from their lone Audi MLS Cup Playoffs win at Yankee Stadium – a Round One victory over Atlanta United – to the epic penalty kick shootout win in MLS Cup 2021.