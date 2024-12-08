MLS Cup 2025: Top 5 way-early contenders

It’s very, very hard to get these things right. Anyway, in we go:

One note before we dive in: I have called four of the past six Supporters’ Shield winners before the season started. Pretty good! I have called just one of the past six MLS Cup winners before the season started. Not great!

Well, my friend, I have good news: I felt filthy writing this, too. So we can wallow together for the next few hundred words as we try to predict who will follow in LA Galaxy 's footsteps and hoist the next – the 30th!! – MLS Cup presented by Audi.

The bottom line is it’s really, really hard to repeat. Only three teams have ever done it in MLS history (only one wasn’t coached by Bruce Arena), and none since the 2012 Galaxy have pulled it off. That’s a long, long time ago.

Yoshida could get old. Riqui’s return could throw off the overall balance. The Disease of More could infect them.

Right now Gabriel Pec and Dejan Joveljić are only expected to return; there could very easily be a godfather offer waiting for one or both.

Speaking of: I think it’s fair to expect Riqui Puig ’s return around Aug. 1 of next year, which should give him the runway he needs to get something close to full fitness once the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs roll around. Factor in everyone else expected to return, and you will not catch me downplaying LA’s chances this time.

The 2024 version of the Galaxy became substantially better in that department once Emiro Garcés entered the lineup at center back, a perfect complement to veteran Maya Yoshida . Beyond that, Edwin Cerrillo has now proved his bona fides beyond a shadow of a doubt. He’s never going to be adventurous with the ball, but that’s fine – in fact, it’s a good thing for a team absolutely stocked with other ball-movers, some of them of the world-class variety.

My refrain all year long was LA were not good enough defensively to get it done. Oops.

Pushing as hard as they did for continental glory saw them run out of gas in 2024. It wouldn’t shock me if the same thing happened in 2025.

Nancy intimated that if he’d known the Supporters’ Shield was the path to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup , he’d have had Columbus go harder after that one rather than spreading themselves so thin (again: even spreading themselves thin, they finished second! This team was incredible!). And you just know they'll be all-in on the Concacaf Champions Cup .

And yeah, they have Nancy. I think he’s the best coach in the league by a fair distance. That matters a lot.

They finished second in the Supporters' Shield table this year while juggling two other finals runs, which is not supposed to happen. They’ve got an open DP slot ( Darlington Nagbe can be bought down with TAM) and at least two open U22 Initiative slots. They have maybe the league’s best 1-2 punch in Cucho Hernández and Diego Rossi . They can expect summer acquisitions like Dylan Chambost and DeJuan Jones – who I bet will be converted into a center back in Wilfried Nancy’s system; can’t you see him making those Steven Moreira -style line-breaking runs with the ball? – to be more meaningful contributors.

Why they’ll win it

They won the US Open Cup this year. They made it to the Leagues Cup final. The year before, they made it to the MLS Cup final and the CCC final, plus played in Campeones Cup. They won MLS Cup the year before that.

Six finals in three years since Steve Cherundolo took over, with two wins! They’re averaging a trophy a season. Say what you want about Olivier Giroud (I’ll say he was mostly pretty bad), but a front line of him flanked by Denis Bouanga and Antoine Griezmann is going to do murder.

Ahh, yes, Antoine Griezmann. I would not be surprised if he’s officially on this roster by the end of January. And I would be absolutely shocked if he’s not on this roster by the end of July.

Talent matters. The Black & Gold are likely to have as much as almost anyone.

Why they won’t

They’ve played in six finals. The only one they won outright was this year’s US Open Cup, which was at home against a frankly pretty bad Sporting Kansas City side. Not a great track record.

And look, I don’t like how eager they are to concede possession in the biggest games against the best teams. They couldn’t get away with it against Club León, they couldn’t get away with it against the Crew, and they even finally stopped getting away with it against Seattle last month.