Red Bulls provide first shock of the playoffs: "We just have to believe"

It took a week. But the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs have now served up one of the shock results that make them such a riveting autumn spectacle.

“OK, we’re playing Columbus. It’s a good team, but f**k it, we can win. Why can’t we?” the Swedish Designated Player told AMNY this week . “We have a fantastic team, fantastic coaches. We just have to believe.”

A familiar refrain had already begun: That RBNY lacked the commitment to take the next step as a club, with insufficient ambition in the summer transfer window surely a prelude to another also-ran outing in the playoffs.

There was ample justification for discounting the New York Red Bulls ’ prospects in the countdown to their Round One Best-of-3 Series vs. the Columbus Crew . RBNY entered the postseason as one of the league’s coldest teams, winning just two of their last 16 games across MLS and Leagues Cup play. They’d lost both of their 2024 meetings with the Crew, the defending champions scoring three goals on both occasions, the most recent a 3-2 win at Red Bull Arena on Decision Day.

And so it was at Lower.com Field Tuesday night, where a tactical masterclass from Schwarz set the stage for a major upset — and an opportunistic early set-piece goal from summer signing Felipe Carballo, combined with a superb shot-stopping from Carlos Coronel, delivered it.

A formation tweak (RBNY trotted out a rare 3-5-2/5-3-2 look) and a clever blend of high pressing with deep-set defending frustrated the Crew on their own pitch, en route to a stunning 1-0 win that leaves Columbus fighting for their lives in hostile territory next weekend.

“I would say that we defend very well most of the time, that we find a good switch to be aggressive in our pressing, to find the right moments. And this is the main part when we are looking to the difference to the game last week — to find the right moment for our pressing, and not only to stay in a deep block,” Schwarz explained in his postgame press conference. “We wanted to play very dominant against the ball.