MLS Cup 2022 odds: Can San Jose Earthquakes, Vancouver Whitecaps find spark?

What's that old saying? You can't win MLS Cup in the first two months of the season, but you can lose it?

That may be front of mind for some clubs, at least based on the pre-Week 9 updates from BetMGM on MLS Cup 2022 futures odds.

The above sentiment especially pertains to the San Jose Earthquakes, who parted with longtime manager Matias Almeyda last week before securing their first victory of the regular season. Might a turnaround be near following a thrilling 4-3 result over Seattle Sounders FC?

The same goes for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who are yet to replicate last year's second-half form. But after signing Paraguayan defensive midfielder Andres Cubas from French club Nimes as a Designated Player, perhaps a boost is around the corner. And as the likes of Ryan Gauld and Brian White find form (and health), a lift could theoretically arrive.

There are some others on this list that may surprise you: 2021 Supporters' Shield winner New England Revolution have struggled out of the gate, as have perennial Western Conference contender Sporting Kansas City.