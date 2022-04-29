Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Can San Jose Earthquakes, Vancouver Whitecaps find spark?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

What's that old saying? You can't win MLS Cup in the first two months of the season, but you can lose it?

That may be front of mind for some clubs, at least based on the pre-Week 9 updates from BetMGM on MLS Cup 2022 futures odds.

The above sentiment especially pertains to the San Jose Earthquakes, who parted with longtime manager Matias Almeyda last week before securing their first victory of the regular season. Might a turnaround be near following a thrilling 4-3 result over Seattle Sounders FC?

The same goes for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who are yet to replicate last year's second-half form. But after signing Paraguayan defensive midfielder Andres Cubas from French club Nimes as a Designated Player, perhaps a boost is around the corner. And as the likes of Ryan Gauld and Brian White find form (and health), a lift could theoretically arrive.

There are some others on this list that may surprise you: 2021 Supporters' Shield winner New England Revolution have struggled out of the gate, as have perennial Western Conference contender Sporting Kansas City.

Here's the full list of the teams whose odds have decreased most since the start of the year. Remember, +6600 odds reflect that a winning $100 bet would pay $6600 in profit. So line movement of +13400 reflects that a $100 bet on a team would now pay $13,400 if you made it now than if you made it before Week 1.

MLS Cup odds from BetMGM: Biggest slides
Team
Opening Odds
Week 9 Odds
Line Movement
1. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
+6600
+20000
+13400
2. San Jose Earthquakes
+6600
+15000
+8400
3. FC Cincinnati
+10000
+15000
+5000
4. Charlotte FC
+6600
+10000
+3400
5. Columbus Crew
+2000
+5000
+3000
6. Inter Miami CF
+4000
+6600
+2600
7. Chicago Fire FC
+5000
+6600
+1600
8. Sporting Kansas City
+1200
+2500
+1300
9. New England Revolution
+700
+1400
+700
10. Atlanta United
+1600
+2200
+600
"No time to rest": Real Salt Lake-LA Galaxy set for Rio Tinto clash in Week 9

"Here to win silverware": Hany Mukhtar, Walker Zimmerman eager to deliver for Nashville SC
Caleb Porter explains Gyasi Zardes trade: "We need a top goalscorer"

Sources: Real Salt Lake finalizing signing of Jefferson Savarino from Atletico Mineiro
Nashville give Walker Zimmerman DP deal, sign Hany Mukhtar to extension
2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 9 Positional Rankings
Hany Mukhtar, Jim Curtin, and Walker Zimmerman Preview the Opening of GEODIS Park
Greg Vanney, Pablo, and Bobby Wood Preview RSL vs. LA
Hany Mukhtar Recalls His First Hat Trick for Nashville SC
Why Caleb Porter's Gyasi Zardes comments are surprising
