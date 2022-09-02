MLS Cup 2022 odds: Bettors sticking with slumping LAFC 

Are suddenly-slumping LAFC in danger of missing out on MLS Cup glory this season? The oddsmakers aren't betting on it.

Despite losing their last three games, the Black & Gold remain clear favorites to win it all this season, according to the BetMGM futures market.

In fact, their odds (+200) have remained virtually unchanged in recent weeks, even after falling to MLS bottom dwellers San Jose and Houston Dynamo, in between a 4-1, Friday night primetime rout at the hands of Austin FC, who at +900 odds are second in the Western Conference.

LAFC will look to get back on track and makeup ground in their Supporters' Shield pursuit Sunday night (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) when hosting Real Salt Lake, who are currently at +2500 odds.

The smart money in the Eastern Conference, meanwhile, is on the surging Philadelphia Union. Winners of their last three – all of them routs – the Union (+525) booked their spot in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Wednesday night thanks to a 4-1 shellacking of Atlanta United.

Jim Curtin's men aren't just winning but winning big, with a +40 goal difference and 57 total points that have them level with LAFC in the Supporters' Shield race – although with an extra game played.

Philly visit the Red Bulls (+1450) Saturday night (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) in a battle between first and third in the East.