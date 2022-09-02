MLS Cup 2022 odds: Bettors sticking with slumping LAFC 

Are suddenly-slumping LAFC in danger of missing out on MLS Cup glory this season? The oddsmakers aren't betting on it.
Despite losing their last three games, the Black & Gold remain clear favorites to win it all this season, according to the BetMGM futures market.
In fact, their odds (+200) have remained virtually unchanged in recent weeks, even after falling to MLS bottom dwellers San Jose and Houston Dynamo, in between a 4-1, Friday night primetime rout at the hands of Austin FC, who at +900 odds are second in the Western Conference.
LAFC will look to get back on track and makeup ground in their Supporters' Shield pursuit Sunday night (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) when hosting Real Salt Lake, who are currently at +2500 odds.
The smart money in the Eastern Conference, meanwhile, is on the surging Philadelphia Union. Winners of their last three – all of them routs – the Union (+525) booked their spot in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Wednesday night thanks to a 4-1 shellacking of Atlanta United.
Jim Curtin's men aren't just winning but winning big, with a +40 goal difference and 57 total points that have them level with LAFC in the Supporters' Shield race – although with an extra game played.
Philly visit the Red Bulls (+1450) Saturday night (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) in a battle between first and third in the East.
Find out below what teams the BetMGM futures market likes in each conference:
|
Team
|
Odds
|
1. LAFC
|
+200
|
2. Austin FC
|
+900
|
T-3. FC Dallas
|
+2500
|
T-3. LA Galaxy
|
+2500
|
T-3. Nashville SC
|
+2500
|
T-3. Real Salt Lake
|
+2500
|
Team
|
Odds
|
1. Philadelphia Union
|
+525
|
2. New York City FC
|
+1300
|
3. New York Red Bulls
|
+1450
|
4. CF Montréal
|
+1500
|
5. Orlando City SC
|
+1700