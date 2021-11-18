Betting odds

MLS Cup 2021 odds: Who the public is backing to win it all

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

With the November international break coming to a close, 2021 MLS Cup odds haven't moved since last we checked on them. But now we have a sense of who the public is backing.

The Colorado Rapids lead all 14 teams in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs in both the percentage of tickets (i.e. individual bets made) and the percentage of the handle (i.e. total money wagered) brought in so far by BetMGM.

Colorado finished atop the Western Conference and earned a Round One bye, but still have slightly longer odds than the second-seed Seattle Sounders, perhaps explaining their appeal.

Nashville SC are the second-most bet team in the field at +1150 odds, and the Supporters' Shield winners New England Revolution are third even though their +300 odds are easily the shortest in the field.

Of the true longshots, the red-hot New York Red Bulls are seeing the most action at +2500 odds after losing only once in their last 12 games to reach the playoffs.

The latest odds and betting action is below, per information from BetMGM, sorted by how heavily each team is being bet.

MLS Cup 2021 odds
Team
Odds
% tickets
% handle
Colorado Rapids
+625
33.1%
35.5%
Nashville SC
+1150
19.8%
21.6%
New England Revolution
+300
12.4%
16.7%
Seattle Sounders FC
+525
8.3%
6.3%
Philadelphia Union
+1050
8.3%
6.9%
Sporting Kansas City
+650
5.0%
7.0%
New York City FC
+1250
3.3%
1.8%
New York Red Bulls
+2500
3.3%
1.7%
Portland Timbers
+950
1.7%
0.9%
Real Salt Lake
+2200
0.8%
0.2%
Orlando City SC
+1500
0.0%
0.0%
Atlanta United
+1900
0.0%
0.0%
Minnesota United FC
+2200
0.0%
0.0%
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
+2800
0.0%
0.0%
