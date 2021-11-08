MLS Cup 2021 odds: See how the playoff field shapes up

With Decision Day over and the MLS regular season brought to a close, the BetMGM MLS Cup odds race is now comprised of 14 clubs that have qualified for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs and are looking to make their championship dreams a reality.
The new odds feature plenty of movement from where we started back in April, with several clubs given a much greater chance at hoisting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy than they were during preseason.
The Colorado Rapids experienced the biggest jump, going from +5000 to open the season to +625 after charging into the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. The Supporters' Shield-winning New England Revolution also saw a big jump, starting at +2500 and sitting as the current favorites at +300 after their record-breaking 2021 campaign.
The Seattle Sounders are also among the most-favored at +525, relatively close to their preseason mark of +800. Sporting Kansas City and the Portland Timbers are others that BetMGM likes the most at +650 and +950, respectively.
Check out the table below for the full odds breakdown as postseason play nears.
|
Team
|
Opening Odds
|
Current Odds
|
New England Revolution
|
2500
|
300
|
Seattle Sounders
|
800
|
525
|
Colorado Rapids
|
5000
|
625
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
1600
|
650
|
Portland Timbers
|
2000
|
950
|
Philadelphia Union
|
1200
|
1050
|
Nashville SC
|
5000
|
1150
|
New York City FC
|
1000
|
1250
|
Orlando City SC
|
1800
|
1500
|
Atlanta United
|
2000
|
1900
|
Minnesota United
|
2500
|
2200
|
Real Salt Lake
|
5000
|
2200
|
New York Red Bulls
|
2000
|
2500
|
Vancouver Whitecaps
|
6600
|
2800