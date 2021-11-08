MLS Cup 2021 odds: See how the playoff field shapes up

Betting odds

With Decision Day over and the MLS regular season brought to a close, the BetMGM MLS Cup odds race is now comprised of 14 clubs that have qualified for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs and are looking to make their championship dreams a reality.

The new odds feature plenty of movement from where we started back in April, with several clubs given a much greater chance at hoisting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy than they were during preseason.

The Colorado Rapids experienced the biggest jump, going from +5000 to open the season to +625 after charging into the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. The Supporters' Shield-winning New England Revolution also saw a big jump, starting at +2500 and sitting as the current favorites at +300 after their record-breaking 2021 campaign.

The Seattle Sounders are also among the most-favored at +525, relatively close to their preseason mark of +800. Sporting Kansas City and the Portland Timbers are others that BetMGM likes the most at +650 and +950, respectively.

Check out the table below for the full odds breakdown as postseason play nears.

2021 MLS Cup Odds presented by BetMGM
Team
Opening Odds
Current Odds
New England Revolution
2500
300
Seattle Sounders
800
525
Colorado Rapids
5000
625
Sporting Kansas City
1600
650
Portland Timbers
2000
950
Philadelphia Union
1200
1050
Nashville SC
5000
1150
New York City FC
1000
1250
Orlando City SC
1800
1500
Atlanta United
2000
1900
Minnesota United
2500
2200
Real Salt Lake
5000
2200
New York Red Bulls
2000
2500
Vancouver Whitecaps
6600
2800
