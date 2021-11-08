MLS Cup 2021 odds: See how the playoff field shapes up

With Decision Day over and the MLS regular season brought to a close, the BetMGM MLS Cup odds race is now comprised of 14 clubs that have qualified for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs and are looking to make their championship dreams a reality.

The new odds feature plenty of movement from where we started back in April, with several clubs given a much greater chance at hoisting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy than they were during preseason.

The Colorado Rapids experienced the biggest jump, going from +5000 to open the season to +625 after charging into the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. The Supporters' Shield-winning New England Revolution also saw a big jump, starting at +2500 and sitting as the current favorites at +300 after their record-breaking 2021 campaign.

The Seattle Sounders are also among the most-favored at +525, relatively close to their preseason mark of +800. Sporting Kansas City and the Portland Timbers are others that BetMGM likes the most at +650 and +950, respectively.