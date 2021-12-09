Voices: Greg Seltzer

Combined XI for Portland Timbers vs. NYCFC in MLS Cup 2021

By Greg Seltzer

As we like to do in the run-up to each MLS Cup, it's time to piece together a super-XI fantasy side made up from the rosters of Saturday's title bout contenders, the Portland Timbers and New York City FC.

First, a couple of quick ground rules regarding the selection process. We did not include anyone on the long-term injury shelf, which is why guys like Anton Tinnerholm (ordinarily the obvious right back pick in this exercise), Keaton Parks and Eryk Williamson weren't considered. Others who, for instance, have recently played and are currently available to dress are eligible to make the cut (this is called foreshadowing).

More importantly, this is no collection of the top 11 players on offer regardless of position. We want a workable formation properly manned, as if plotting for the title match itself. That's the current situation, so let's play the game accordingly.

There were some very difficult picks to make and there were some rather simple choices, and you can probably guess which positions were which. And I guess you could say there's a wild hair pick in there, as well, before the Providence Park showdown (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMas, TUDN).

NYC_Sean_Johnson
Sean Johnson
Goalkeeper · New York City FC

This was all but a coin flip, and the toughest of the bunch. Portland's Steve Clark has the shot-stopping edge, while Johnson has small advantages with area command and play on the ball as a cog of the club system. I could take either and be content, but a call has to be made. Thanks to another slight edge when facing spot-kicks, we'll go with the NYCFC man. Spoiler alert: This choice was actually the final choice made, and it gave the Bronx bunch a 6-5 edge in player representation.

NYC_Tayvon_Gray
Tayvon Gray
Right back · New York City FC

This was also a back-and-forth decision. Though the NYCFC youngster is a little less consistent at the defensive end and certainly greener, we'll give him the nod due to his greater ability to make a play moving forward into attack.

NYC_Maxime_Chanot_HEA_1
Maxime Chanot
Center back · New York City FC
NYC_Alex_Callens
Alexander Callens
Center back · New York City FC

It surely seems wise to take an established pair for this exercise, but don't give me too much credit. Chanot and Callens would have edged out the top two spots in central defense even if they didn't have loads of established chemistry. Those two vets each have the right blend of shrewd mobility, solidity and a dash of horseradish when needed to lead an MLS Cup triumph from the back.

POR_Bravo, Claudio
Claudio Bravo
Left back · Portland Timbers

Another tough decision, imagine that. The ground-covering Timbers defender will end his first MLS season playing for the title. Because his hard-nosed two-way flank work is a little more steady and a lot more buzzy, let's tab him.

POR_Chara, Diego
Diego Chara
Defensive midfielder · Portland Timbers

With all due respect to James Sands, this pick was among the first to hit the line-up card. The USS Chara has done it all and is still doing it at close enough to prime peak level. And those who must meet him in battle do tremble. Watch and learn, young Padawan.

Paredes, Christhian
Cristhian Paredes
Two-way midfielder · Portland Timbers

It was a breakout regular season for the Portland workhorse, but did that many people actually notice? Paredes has forced everyone to take notice during this playoff run, giving the Timbers their very own Roldan-esque presence in midfield.

NYC_Maxi_Moralez
Maximiliano Moralez
No. 10 · New York City FC

For my taste, the NYCFC maestro has too often been considered as being a tier below MLS' top playmakers. Perhaps winning a championship with my crew – or, ya know, the glory-starved Cityzens – can rectify that viewpoint.

POR_Moreno_Santiago_HEA
Santiago Moreno
Right winger · Portland Timbers

Did I really just choose to start the 21-year-old kid with fewer than 500 minutes of MLS experience based on the first game I saw him work 90 minutes? Yup. I certainly did because that showing against Real Salt Lake was so impressive, and in so many ways, it was irresistible. I can't resist. Moreno gets the nod.

NYC_Valentin_Castellanos
Valentín Castellanos
Striker · New York City FC

It's tough to leave Felipe Mora out, but there's no way to get around picking the Golden Boot presented by Audi winner. Castellanos disorients defenses like few other forwards in the league, and he can hurt you in many ways. Even though he will likely spurn some chances, the NYCFC hit man never stops knocking on the door.

POR_Blanco, Sebastian
Sebastián Blanco
Left winger · Portland Timbers

Duh. While it's possible that Blanco isn't really fit (hamstring injury) to see action in MLS Cup, apparently this guy fits the requirements for consideration. I totally checked the rules mentioned in the intro. We get him in the lineup and good luck to the opposing defense. You're going to need some.

