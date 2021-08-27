Betting odds

MLS Conference winner odds: Sporting KC, NYCFC on the chase

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The latest conference winner odds from BetMGM are out, with a pair of familiar faces remaining the frontrunners to meet in MLS Cup on Dec. 11.

The New England Revolution (+250) maintain their status as the Eastern Conference favorite, while the Seattle Sounders (+225) are still the favorites out West. No surprises there given each club's perch at the top of their respective tables.

However, there was some movement for the second spot in each conference, as New York City FC (+500) saw their odds increase in the East to draw level with Orlando City SC. In the West, Sporting Kansas City (+275) are right on Seattle's tail.

The Colorado Rapids (+550) also earned a huge jump as they continue their strong 2021 campaign under Robin Fraser, while defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew (+1400) dropped amid their current six-game losing streak.

Check out the latest odds breakdown below, as sorted by conference. And a quick reminder: The odds project who could navigate their side of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bracket.

Eastern Conference (August 2021)
Team
Odds
New England Revolution
+250
New York City FC
+500
Orlando City SC
+500
Philadelphia Union
+600
Nashville SC
+1000
Columbus Crew
+1400
D.C. United
+1600
CF Montréal
+1600
New York Red Bulls
+2000
Atlanta United
+2500
FC Cincinnati
+5000
Inter Miami CF
+5000
Chicago Fire FC
+6600
Toronto FC
+6600
Western Conference (August 2021)
Team
Odds
Seattle Sounders
+225
Sporting Kansas City
+275
Colorado Rapids
+550
LAFC
+700
LA Galaxy
+800
Minnesota United FC
+1400
Portland Timbers
+2500
Real Salt Lake
+2500
San Jose Earthquakes
+4000
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
+4000
Houston Dynamo FC
+6600
Austin FC
+6600
FC Dallas
+6600
