MLS Conference winner odds: Sporting KC, NYCFC on the chase

The latest conference winner odds from BetMGM are out, with a pair of familiar faces remaining the frontrunners to meet in MLS Cup on Dec. 11.

The New England Revolution (+250) maintain their status as the Eastern Conference favorite, while the Seattle Sounders (+225) are still the favorites out West. No surprises there given each club's perch at the top of their respective tables.

However, there was some movement for the second spot in each conference, as New York City FC (+500) saw their odds increase in the East to draw level with Orlando City SC. In the West, Sporting Kansas City (+275) are right on Seattle's tail.

The Colorado Rapids (+550) also earned a huge jump as they continue their strong 2021 campaign under Robin Fraser, while defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew (+1400) dropped amid their current six-game losing streak.