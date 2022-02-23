MLS Commissioner Don Garber addresses Las Vegas expansion, Charlotte FC & transfer market

Las Vegas has seen a rise in professional sports in recent years. The National Hockey League (NHL) expanded with the Las Vegas Knights, while the National Football League's (NFL) Raiders relocated in 2020 from Oakland to Allegiant Stadium, which hosted 2021's Leagues Cup final as well as the Concacaf Nations League final between Mexico and the United States .

“We need to pause and have our 30 teams up and going. We can then decide if Major League Soccer is going to expand beyond 30 clubs," Garber said. "When we said we were going to have 28 teams, we never thought we’d go beyond that. As soccer becomes more popular, as more cities see opportunities with their fans and communities to host a first division MLS club, we have to process all of that and determine if MLS [will expand] in the future. There is no timetable for any decision on beyond 30 teams.”