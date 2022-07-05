MLS brings the fireworks with 19 goals on July 4

Meanwhile, while D.C. avoided coughing up a sure away win, the Colorado Rapids couldn't hold on to a 2-0 lead that featured a pair of well-taken goals by Lalas Abubakar and Jonathan Lewis. Instead, Austin FC equalized through Ethan Finlay and Sebastian Driussi in the first half before appearing to go ahead 3-2 (then actually going ahead 3-2) thanks to Maxi Urruti with just over 30 minutes to go. The three-goal outburst gave the Verde a total of 35 goals through 18 matches — locked with LAFC for tops in the league — with Driussi's 10th of the season keeping him level with the pace set by Taty Castellanos and Jesus Ferriera for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.