MLS brings the fireworks with 19 goals on July 4

A four-match slate on Independence Day wrapped up Week 18's action in MLS, and it certainly wasn't lacking for goals.
All told, a total of 19 goals were scored on Monday night. However, eight of those came from perhaps the game of the season between Orlando City SC and D.C. United, which saw the Black-and-Red power through a second-half surge from the Lions, thanks to a hat trick from their Greek Designated Player Taxi Fountas. It was their first victory since May 7.
By the way, there's been something over the past couple of years about playing on or around the 4th of July for D.C.: Monday marked their highest goal tally since a 7-1 win over Toronto FC on July 3, 2021, at Audi Field.
Meanwhile, while D.C. avoided coughing up a sure away win, the Colorado Rapids couldn't hold on to a 2-0 lead that featured a pair of well-taken goals by Lalas Abubakar and Jonathan Lewis. Instead, Austin FC equalized through Ethan Finlay and Sebastian Driussi in the first half before appearing to go ahead 3-2 (then actually going ahead 3-2) thanks to Maxi Urruti with just over 30 minutes to go. The three-goal outburst gave the Verde a total of 35 goals through 18 matches — locked with LAFC for tops in the league — with Driussi's 10th of the season keeping him level with the pace set by Taty Castellanos and Jesus Ferriera for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.
Out in Southern California, the LA Galaxy cruised to a 4-0 win over CF Montréal thanks to a Rayan Raveloson brace (his second finishing off a gorgeous team goal), with Greg Vanney's side matching their highest output of the season.
And while FC Dallas and Inter Miami CF didn't follow the same high-scoring script as the other three matches, Dallas will be disappointed to let one in late via Leo Campana and settle for a 1-1 draw. That's now eight goals for the Ecuadorian international, who came on past the hour mark and pulled the Herons level thanks to a stunning bit of skill from Robert Taylor.