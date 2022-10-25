MLS-based players gather for USMNT pre-World Cup training camp

A collection of MLS-based players who are in contention for the US men's national team 's 2022 FIFA World Cup roster and no longer in league competition will conduct fitness workouts from Oct. 25-Nov. 5 in Frisco, Texas, the federation announced Tuesday.

Goalkeepers (1)

Gaga Slonina (Chicago Fire FC)

Defenders (4)

Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls)

Shaq Moore (Nashville SC)

DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders (1)

Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC)

Forwards (3)

Paul Arriola (FC Dallas)

Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)

The group currently stands at nine players, though more will continue to be added as their 2022 seasons are completed.

For the MLS-based crew, as two examples, NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson and LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta are preparing for the Conference Finals in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. MLS Cup is set for Nov. 5, and some players haven't had full games since Decision Day on Oct. 9.