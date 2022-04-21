MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

With Major League Soccer’s continued commitment to addressing its carbon footprint, greenhouse gas emissions associated with the operations of the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, including fan attendance, will be measured, reduced where possible and compensated by high-value verified offsets. A portion of the proceeds from every ticket will be allocated to support these and other local sustainability initiatives in the Twin Cities.

In addition to the MLS All-Star Game, a week-long celebration of soccer culture will be highlighted by the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target, MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G, as well as community events and social impact initiatives. Beats, Cleats, and Eats presented by Coca-Cola will also return to provide fans the opportunity to celebrate food, music, and soccer culture.

MLS vs LIGA MX

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game is part of the groundbreaking partnership between MLS and LIGA MX that also consist of major events on the soccer calendar, including Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup, and is committed to providing continued competitive opportunities to strengthen both leagues.

“Last year’s match between the MLS All-Stars and the LIGA MX All-Stars was the most competitive MLS All-Star Game ever, and we’re pleased to renew the rivalry between the two leagues this summer,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “Our partnership with LIGA MX has brought out the best in both leagues on and off the field, and I have no doubt the intensity will be even higher for the rematch in Minnesota. Beyond the game, All-Star Week will celebrate our sport with a series of cultural and community initiatives for the passionate soccer fans of the region. From the first day through the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, it will be an unforgettable week in Minnesota.”