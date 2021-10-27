Jerseys

MLS' 25 top-selling jerseys of 2021

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The King is well and truly back. Atlanta United forward Josef Martínez sits atop the list of best-selling adidas jerseys in MLS for the 2021 regular season, Major League Soccer announced Wednesday.

Martinez has been among the top five best-selling jerseys since joining MLS in 2017. The 2021 season marks his first year at No. 1.

As Jersey Week comes to a close, MLS unveiled the full list of 25 best-selling jerseys in the league this year. Seattle Sounders FC striker Raúl Ruidíaz is second on the list and LAFC forward Carlos Vela is third. LA Galaxy star Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Sounders midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro round out the top five.

Fifteen MLS clubs are represented. For the third consecutive year, Seattle Sounders FC lead all clubs with four jerseys in the top 25 – Ruidíaz (No. 2), Lodeiro (No. 5), Cristian Roldan (No. 6) and Fredy Montero (No. 8).

Austin FC and LA Galaxy each have three jerseys ranking in the top 25 – Cecilio Domínguez, Alex Ring and Tomás Pochettino for Austin FC and Hernández, Jonathan dos Santos and Sebastian Lletget for LA Galaxy.

The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com since the beginning of 2021.

1
ATL_Josef_Martinez_HEA
Josef Martínez
Forward · Atlanta United
2
SEA_Raul_Ruidiaz_HEA
Raúl Ruidíaz
Forward · Seattle Sounders FC
3
LAFC_Carlos_Vela
Carlos Vela
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club
4
LA_Javier_Hernandez_HEA_15
Chicharito
Forward · LA Galaxy
5
Sea_Nicolas_Lodeiro
Nicolás Lodeiro
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC
6
John_Keatley_Sounders_4918_1-480.png
Cristian Roldan
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC
7
ATL_Miles_Robinson_HEA
Miles Robinson
Defender · Atlanta United
8
Sea_Fredy_Montero
Fredy Montero
Forward · Seattle Sounders FC
9
LA_Jonathan_dos_Santos_HEA_8
Jonathan dos Santos
Midfielder · LA Galaxy
10
LA_Sebatian_Lletget_HEA_17
Sebastian Lletget
Midfielder · LA Galaxy
11
ORL_Nani
Nani
Midfielder · Orlando City SC
12
SJ_Chris_Wondolowski_HEA
Chris Wondolowski
Forward · San Jose Earthquakes
13
ATX_CECILIO_DOMINGUEZ
Cecilio Domínguez
Midfielder · Austin FC
14
MIN_Emanuel_Reynoso
Emanuel Reynoso
Midfielder · Minnesota United FC
15
CIN_Brenner
Brenner
Forward · FC Cincinnati
16
CLB_Lucas_Zelarayan
Lucas Zelarayán
Midfielder · Columbus Crew
17
NSH_Walker_Zimmerman
Walker Zimmerman
Defender · Nashville SC
18
SKC_Russell
Johnny Russell
Forward · Sporting Kansas City
19
POR_Valeri, Diego
Diego Valeri
Midfielder · Portland Timbers
20
PHI_Alejandro_Bedoya
Alejandro Bedoya
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union
21
MIA_Gonzalo_Higuain
Gonzalo Higuaín
Forward · Inter Miami CF
22
POR_Chara, Diego
Diego Chara
Midfielder · Portland Timbers
23
ATX_ALEX_RING
Alexander Ring
Midfielder · Austin FC
24
ATX_TOMAS_POCHETTINO
Tomás Pochettino
Midfielder · Austin FC
25
NSH_Hany_Mukhtar
Hany Mukhtar
Midfielder · Nashville SC

