MLS' 25 top-selling jerseys of 2021

The King is well and truly back. Atlanta United forward Josef Martínez sits atop the list of best-selling adidas jerseys in MLS for the 2021 regular season, Major League Soccer announced Wednesday.
Martinez has been among the top five best-selling jerseys since joining MLS in 2017. The 2021 season marks his first year at No. 1.
As Jersey Week comes to a close, MLS unveiled the full list of 25 best-selling jerseys in the league this year. Seattle Sounders FC striker Raúl Ruidíaz is second on the list and LAFC forward Carlos Vela is third. LA Galaxy star Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Sounders midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro round out the top five.
Fifteen MLS clubs are represented. For the third consecutive year, Seattle Sounders FC lead all clubs with four jerseys in the top 25 – Ruidíaz (No. 2), Lodeiro (No. 5), Cristian Roldan (No. 6) and Fredy Montero (No. 8).
Austin FC and LA Galaxy each have three jerseys ranking in the top 25 – Cecilio Domínguez, Alex Ring and Tomás Pochettino for Austin FC and Hernández, Jonathan dos Santos and Sebastian Lletget for LA Galaxy.
The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com since the beginning of 2021.
