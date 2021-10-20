2021 MLS Jersey Week gets underway with new Patch Program

Major League Soccer kicked off Jersey Week on Wednesday, a week-long celebration acknowledging jersey design and creativity that will culminate on Oct. 27 with the announcement of the Top 25 Best-Selling MLS jerseys for the 2021 season.

Patch Program

This year’s Jersey Week will feature select jerseys up to 50% off along with an all-new Patch Program. MLS worked with artist Dionte' Johnson to develop four patch concepts that tap into several themes, including soccer patch nostalgia with roots in 1990s style. Johnson is a former football star at The Ohio State University who’s now a designer. He’s also the founder of sneaker boutique, Soles Classics.