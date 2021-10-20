Jerseys

2021 MLS Jersey Week gets underway with new Patch Program

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Major League Soccer kicked off Jersey Week on Wednesday, a week-long celebration acknowledging jersey design and creativity that will culminate on Oct. 27 with the announcement of the Top 25 Best-Selling MLS jerseys for the 2021 season.

Patch Program

This year’s Jersey Week will feature select jerseys up to 50% off along with an all-new Patch Program. MLS worked with artist Dionte' Johnson to develop four patch concepts that tap into several themes, including soccer patch nostalgia with roots in 1990s style. Johnson is a former football star at The Ohio State University who’s now a designer. He’s also the founder of sneaker boutique, Soles Classics.

The limited-edition patch collection will only be available at Major League Soccer gameday venues. Each MLS club received a limited number of patches that will be distributed with the purchase of MLS jerseys in-stadium while supplies last this weekend. View the limited-edition patches here.

Jerseys are also available for purchase on MLSstore.com.

Fans are encouraged to visit MLS social channels and MLSsoccer.com throughout the week for more Jersey Week news.

Jerseys

Advertising

Related Stories

"Love thy kit": College football star turned designer talks unique Jersey Week patches
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 31
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 30

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS products who have scored in the UEFA Champions League
Voices: Greg Seltzer

MLS products who have scored in the UEFA Champions League
MLS projected lineups - Week 31

MLS projected lineups - Week 31
MLS Fantasy Week 25 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 25 Positional Rankings
Houston Dynamo FC's Darwin Quintero wins Week 30 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Houston Dynamo FC's Darwin Quintero wins Week 30 AT&T Goal of the Week
Your guide to watching tonight's 12-game MLS Wednesday
Voices: Sam Jones

Your guide to watching tonight's 12-game MLS Wednesday
2021 MLS Jersey Week gets underway with new Patch Program
Jerseys

2021 MLS Jersey Week gets underway with new Patch Program
More News
Video
Video
Week 31 bonanza tonight! Here's what you need to know
1:04

Week 31 bonanza tonight! Here's what you need to know
Fighting for the postseason! Keepers keep teams in the hunt
1:34

Fighting for the postseason! Keepers keep teams in the hunt
Dax McCarty: 400 MLS Appearance Club & Post-Playing Career Hints
40:03

Dax McCarty: 400 MLS Appearance Club & Post-Playing Career Hints
Red Light, Green Light – Which teams survived & who was eliminated from playoff contention?
1:17:21

Red Light, Green Light – Which teams survived & who was eliminated from playoff contention?
More Video