Minnesota United re-sign Emanuel Reynoso to new Designated Player deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
He’s arguably the most important signing in Minnesota United FC history and Emanuel Reynoso isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
MNUFC have re-signed the 26-year-old attacking midfielder to a three-year Designated Player contract, with a club option, beginning in 2023. The Argentine's new deal, announced Wednesday, keeps him with the Loons through possibly the 2026 season.
"He's an integral part of everything we are trying to do here. We’ve always said we have one of the best players in the league and for him to commit, which for me are his main years of his career, to the club speaks volumes for what we are trying to do,” Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath said in a statement. "But more importantly, he gives us a real integral piece of what we hope will be a real successful future because he will be a huge part of that."
Reynoso has 16 goals and 27 assists in 69 regular-season appearances since arriving in September 2020 from legendary club Boca Juniors, having spent his entire career playing in Argentina pre-Minnesota. This season, he's one of only three players in MLS with double-digit goals (10) and assists (10).
Reynoso, who was named to the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, leads the league in successful dribbles with 128 this year. He's also earned seven MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi appearances.
“The truth is since the first day I arrived, they treated me very well. I feel like a family here,” Reynoso said in a statement. “I’m thankful for the club, the technical staff, and all of my teammates. I’m very happy and content, as well as my family. To be able to extend my contract is good for me, good for my family. We’re very happy here in Minnesota. I’m going to give my best to this lovely club, who gave me everything.”
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant