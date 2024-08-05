Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United sign Slovakian defender Matúš Kmeť

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed defender Matúš Kmeť from Slovakian top-flight side AS Trenčín, the club announced Monday.

The 24-year-old right back is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

The former Slovakian youth international has logged 15g/32a in 165 appearances, with additional stops at Dubnica and Ruzomberok in his home country.

"I’m extremely excited to join Minnesota United, and am thrilled to play at a place with such a special gameday atmosphere and a dedicated fan base," Kmeť said in a release.

"I was drawn to the club by its commitment to success, which is demonstrated by the staff at all levels. Minnesota presents me with a chance to develop as an individual player and teammate. I’m looking forward to this new opportunity."

Kmeť is Minnesota's fourth international signing this summer following DP forward Kelvin Yeboah (transfer from Genoa), center back Jefferson Díaz (transfer from Deportivo Cali) and winger Samuel Shashoua (free).

They arrive with Minnesota ninth in the Western Conference standings, chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth under first-year coach Eric Ramsay.

