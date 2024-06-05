Minnesota United sign attacker Samuel Shashoua

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed former England youth international Samuel Shashoua, the club announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder is under contract through 2024 with club options for 2025-26. He most recently played for Albacete in LaLiga 2, the second tier of Spanish professional soccer.

Shashoua is eligible to join Minnesota when the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 18.

"Samuel has experience having already competed at a high level at the early stages of his career and has intriguing attacking attributes," chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad said in a release. "We welcome Samuel and look forward to seeing his growth and contribution to the team this summer."

A product of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, Shashoua has also played for CD Tenerife and Atlético Baleares in Spain. He’s scored 10 times in 94 LaLiga 2 matches.

At the youth level, Shashoua has scored four goals in 16 appearances across England’s U-17 and U-18 squads.

Minnesota are currently third in the Western Conference, earning 28 points in 15 matches (8W-3L-4D).