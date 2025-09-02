Minnesota United sign Anthony Markanich to contract extension

Minnesota United have signed defender Anthony Markanich to a contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Tuesday.

"His commitment to his teammates and the coaching staff paired with his competitive drive and desire to grow as a player are important factors that have helped Minnesota United find success this season. We are thrilled to keep him here in Minnesota.”

“Since joining the team last August, Anthony has made an immediate impact on both the offensive and defensive sides of the pitch,” said chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad.

The 25-year-old has made 35 appearances across all competitions for the Loons since arriving in 2024. This season has been a breakout campaign for Markanich, as he's featured 26 times in MLS, tallying 6g/1a.

Markanich has spent four years in MLS, playing for the Colorado Rapids, St. Louis CITY SC and Minnesota during that span. He's made 70 career regular-season appearances, registering 7g/2a.

"I'm excited to continue to make Minnesota my home, and play in front of these amazing fans," said Markanich. "I want to thank the coaching, technical staff and my teammates for trusting me and helping me grow as a player.

"This team is building something special and I'm excited to be a part of this group."

Minnesota are in the hunt for both the Supporters' Shield and the top spot in the Western Conference. With X regular-season matches left, they've clinched an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot and are second in the West (51 points; 14W-6L-9D).