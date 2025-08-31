Minnesota United FC clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Minnesota United FC are heading to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons, thanks to a 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers on Saturday.
During their second season under head coach Eric Ramsay, Minnesota have consistently been among the Western Conference's elite teams in 2025.
With five matches left, the Loons are second in the West (51 points; 14W-6L-9D) and on pace to secure home-field advantage for their Round One Best-of-3 Series.
Star players
DP striker Kelvin Yeboah (9g/2a) leads Minnesota's attack, following Canadian international Tani Oluwaseyi being transferred to LaLiga side Villarreal. In midfield, newcomer Dominik Fitz joins Argentine DP Joaquín Pereyra and Finnish international Robin Lod as crucial cogs.
The Loons have allowed the fourth-fewest goals (32) this season, a testament to MLS All-Star and New Zealand international center back Michael Boxall. Canadian international goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was also named an All-Star; he's posted the league's second-most clean sheets (nine) this year.
Will Minnesota's team-first approach fuel a maiden MLS Cup appearance? The club's previous best finish was the 2020 Western Conference Final.
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played Dec. 6, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22 with Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 10-15 in each conference do not qualify for the postseason.
All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.