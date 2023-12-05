Minnesota United keep Sean McAuley as interim head coach

Sean McAuley will remain as interim head coach for Minnesota United FC heading into the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

In addition to McAuley, the remaining coaching staff will continue in their roles during 2024.

Once newly-appointed chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad arrives from English side Barnsley FC in January, he will determine the timing and lead the process of the head coach search. Initially, El-Ahmad was expected to arrive later in 2024.

“I am personally grateful for Sean’s leadership and his willingness to continue in this role,” Minnesota CEO Shari Ballard said in a release. “I have full confidence that he and our current staff are best positioned to successfully lead the team at this time given their collective coaching experience and familiarity with our players and club.”