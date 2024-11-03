Minnesota United knock off Real Salt Lake: "Let's go all the way"

“Collectively we have done a really good job in that sense, in a short period of time, to bring our third iteration of this group this year together so quickly.”

“I feel like we got the group to a point where we feel like we can compete with anyone,” head coach Eric Ramsay said afterward.

Minnesota got the ball rolling on Tuesday with Game 1 at RSL ( 0-0 ), then finished the job in Game 2 on Saturday night ( 1-1 ).

With another dramatic penalty shootout victory over Real Salt Lake , the Loons booked a spot in the Western Conference Semifinals vs. LA Galaxy .

“I feel like it was well in our favor, the combination of the atmosphere and Dayne,” Ramsay said. “He’s a showman, he feeds on the energy the crowd gives him … Here it was almost definite that he would save one.”

Ramsay was confident St. Clair could lead the hosts to a second straight shootout victory. The spot-kicks followed Minnesota’s Joseph Rosales and RSL’s Emeka Eneli scoring in regulation time.

“I know it’s a moment for me to shine,” St. Clair said. “A lot of pressure is on me in that moment, but especially with the crowd tonight, the noise that they were making, I felt something going into it.”

Canadian international goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was again the hero, using gamesmanship to throw off RSL’s PK takers. He made two saves, setting up Sang Bin Jeong to ice the 3-1 shootout victory.

Home boost

Carried by the Allianz Field faithful, MNUFC have advanced past Round One for the first time since 2020.

“It’s an incredible atmosphere,” Ramsay said. “I’m really pleased and relieved that we’ve been able to finish the season in the way we have with three wins here, because we have to take advantage of what is, as far as I’m concerned, one of the best football-specific atmospheres in the entire country.”

Minnesota’s staunch defense remains their calling card. Over their past seven games, they have conceded just twice, and their last loss was back on Sept. 18.