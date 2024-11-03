Minnesota United knock off Real Salt Lake: "Let's go all the way"

Minnesota United FC have completed the Round One upset.
With another dramatic penalty shootout victory over Real Salt Lake, the Loons booked a spot in the Western Conference Semifinals vs. LA Galaxy.
Minnesota got the ball rolling on Tuesday with Game 1 at RSL (0-0), then finished the job in Game 2 on Saturday night (1-1).
“I feel like we got the group to a point where we feel like we can compete with anyone,” head coach Eric Ramsay said afterward.
“Collectively we have done a really good job in that sense, in a short period of time, to bring our third iteration of this group this year together so quickly.”
Dayne to the rescue
Canadian international goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was again the hero, using gamesmanship to throw off RSL’s PK takers. He made two saves, setting up Sang Bin Jeong to ice the 3-1 shootout victory.
“I know it’s a moment for me to shine,” St. Clair said. “A lot of pressure is on me in that moment, but especially with the crowd tonight, the noise that they were making, I felt something going into it.”
Ramsay was confident St. Clair could lead the hosts to a second straight shootout victory. The spot-kicks followed Minnesota’s Joseph Rosales and RSL’s Emeka Eneli scoring in regulation time.
“I feel like it was well in our favor, the combination of the atmosphere and Dayne,” Ramsay said. “He’s a showman, he feeds on the energy the crowd gives him … Here it was almost definite that he would save one.”
Home boost
Carried by the Allianz Field faithful, MNUFC have advanced past Round One for the first time since 2020.
“It’s an incredible atmosphere,” Ramsay said. “I’m really pleased and relieved that we’ve been able to finish the season in the way we have with three wins here, because we have to take advantage of what is, as far as I’m concerned, one of the best football-specific atmospheres in the entire country.”
Minnesota’s staunch defense remains their calling card. Over their past seven games, they have conceded just twice, and their last loss was back on Sept. 18.
“We’ve been a really good version of ourselves,” Ramsay said. “It is a difficult balance to be a team that is very difficult to play against, but also very exciting to watch. There are two different mentalities that go with that, but I feel we’ve captured that.”
Another upset?
Minnesota face a tough challenge in the Conference Semifinals, with the star-studded Galaxy waiting after the November international break. LA are fresh off beating Colorado Rapids by a combined 9-1 scoreline in their Round One series.
Minnesota will be underdogs, yet fully believe their run isn’t over.
"We know that we can go to Galaxy and go in there and get a result and continue to move on," said St. Clair. "In this moment, it wasn’t just about making the playoffs for this team or winning, getting out of the first round. If we’re going to do it, let’s go all the way.”
Added Ramsay: “We’re in form at the moment. That means we’re not fearing anyone.”