Minnesota United FC sign veteran MLS forward Fanendo Adi

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed forward Fanendo Adi to a one-year contract with a one-year option, it was announced Friday.

The 30-year-old Nigeria native had been a free agent and carries extensive MLS experience, last featuring for the Columbus Crew as a reserve option en route to their MLS Cup 2020 victory.

“Fanendo has been in training with us for a few days and we’ve liked what we’ve seen,” head coach Adrian Heath said in a release. “Obviously, he’s very experienced within the league, scored goals within the league, has won an MLS Cup. Two of my staff members here — Sean McCauley and Cameron Knowles — have worked with Adi for years and know everything there is to know about him.”

Adi began his MLS career in 2014 with the Portland Timbers and has 55 goals and 14 goals across 149 appearances (110 starts). He’s also featured for FC Cincinnati and helped Portland win an MLS Cup in 2015, kickstarting a run that included back-to-back 16-goal seasons.

Minnesota acquired forward Ramon Abila on loan from Boca Juniors this past offseason, though he was waived in mid-August and acquired by D.C. United. The Loons also boast Adrien Hunou at the No. 9 spot, with the Frenchman occupying a Designated Player spot. Other options up the middle include Robin Lod and Juan Agudelo.

“We’ve had this position open and we think he’s a little bit different than everybody else that we’ve got,” Heath said. “He’s a very impressive size: you look at him, he’s a huge man, but he’s in really good condition. I was pleasantly surprised when I looked at his age, he’s 30, so there’s plenty more years in him. We think it’s a really good move for both parties. He wants to get his career back going again and we’ve been delighted with what we’ve seen since we’ve had him in training with us.”