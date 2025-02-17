Minnesota United FC 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They became one of the best attacking teams in the league down the stretch last year, showing equal facility both capitalizing off of turnovers and just plain playing from the back (usually starting at the feet of Jefferson Díaz). It was like an avalanche at times.
- Weakness: They are often undermanned in central midfield and rarely won the talent battle. And boy, did that come home to roost in the West Semis vs. the Galaxy.
Key Departures
- Franco Fragapane: The veteran winger joined Argentine top-flight side Unión Santa Fe following the conclusion of his contract. He recorded 16g/19a in 111 appearances across all competitions during his four-year Minnesota career.
- Teemu Pukki: Finland’s all-time leading goalscorer returned to his home country after Minnesota used one of their two contract buyouts to transfer him to HJK Helsinki. His exit opened a DP spot.
- Miguel Tapias: The Mexican defender returns to LIGA MX with Chivas de Guadalajara in a deal reportedly worth over $1 million, two years after arriving from Pachuca.
Key Signings
- Owen Gene: A French youth international midfielder, Gene was acquired from Ligue 2's Amiens SC. He's a U22 Initiative signing.
- Hoyeon Jung: The South Korean midfielder arrives for reportedly nearly $1 million from top-flight South Korean side Gwangju FC.
- Nicolás Romero: The Argentine center back was signed from top-flight side Atlético Tucamán in his home country. He also occupies a U22 roster tag.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 9th in Western Conference
- Matt Doyle: 4th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 5th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 4th in Western Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 13th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 3rd in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 4th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 3rd in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 5th in Western Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Eric Ramsay
- Stadium: Allianz Field
- Last year: 15W-12L-7T, 52 points, 6th in Western Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Semifinals