Minnesota United acquire midfielder Owen Gene from Amiens

"We are excited to welcome Owen to Minnesota, and the club looks forward to seeing the impact he can have on the team starting this season, along with seeing his growth and development as a young footballer."

"Owen joins our club with over 100 league games played, adding quality, depth and further competition into our midfield," said MNUFC chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad.

The 21-year-old French youth international arrives for a transfer fee reportedly around $2 million and has signed a three-year contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

Gene joins Minnesota after recording 1g/6a across 109 professional appearances since graduating from Amiens' academy in 2021. Internationally, he received his first cap for France's U-20 squad in March 2023.

Gene is the Loons' second midfielder acquired this winter after South Korean international Hoyeon Jung joined from K League 1 side Gwangju FC. On the U22 front, MNUFC also signed defender Nicolás Romero from Argentine top-flight side Atlético Tucumán.

"I am very happy and pleased to join the club and this attractive and very competitive league that MLS has become," said Gene. "It is a new and very exciting challenge that is offered to me.

"Minnesota is a competitive club with a staff and players of very good quality and I am grateful to the club for the confidence it has placed in me, and I will give my best every time I am on the pitch and wear the Minnesota crest."

Minnesota open their 2025 season at LAFC on Feb. 22 (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're entering year two under head coach Eric Ramsay.