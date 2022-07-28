Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath: MLS deserves more respect from overseas

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Minnesota United FC head coach Adrian Heath knows the ins and outs of both MLS and the English game about as well as anyone, most notably having starred as a player for Everton in the 1980s before moving stateside, where he's spent over a decade honing his craft as a manger.

The Loons' boss addressed what he believes are some misconceptions about MLS espoused by some in his home country in quotes supplied by British outlet The Daily Mail released on Wednesday, saying he believes the quality and difficulty of the league are often undersold.

"There's an ignorance and it is disrespectful. Listen, the MLS is a tough league," Heath said. "You could be playing in 110-degree heat in Houston one day then in altitude in Colorado, freezing, the next. You're taking six-hour flights, adjusting to different time zones, then playing competitive matches. It's no pushover I promise you."

Part of the progression has been the increasing level of young talent to be found in the league, with Heath citing former Vancouver Whitecaps FC product and current Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies as one example. Heath revealed that he told contacts at English clubs to inquire about the Canadian international standout, but was met with skepticism.

"When Alphonso Davies was over here, I told four or five clubs in England they should take him but they were like 'nah'." Heath said. "Bayern Munich took the chance and now you'd be lucky to get change out of a £100m for him. There's a lot of talent here."

Among other topics, Heath also weighed in on the arrival of Wayne Rooney as the new head coach of D.C. United and what he's expecting from the English icon in his first MLS managerial role.

Give the whole interview a read here.

Related Stories

Minnesota United win friendly vs. Everton; Reynoso suffers ankle injury
Minnesota United FC

Related Stories

Power Rankings: Toronto FC surge, Real Salt Lake plunge after Week 22
Minnesota United sign defender Bakaye Dibassy to contract extension
Minnesota United climb to third in West without injured Reynoso
More News
More News
Source: Jozy Altidore nearing loan to Liga MX from New England Revolution
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Jozy Altidore nearing loan to Liga MX from New England Revolution
Austin FC's Sebastian Driussi wins Week 22 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Austin FC's Sebastian Driussi wins Week 22 AT&T Goal of the Week
MLS MVP Power Rankings: Austin FC's Sebastian Driussi beginning to pull away
Voices: Sam Jones

MLS MVP Power Rankings: Austin FC's Sebastian Driussi beginning to pull away
Incoming DPs, moves to Europe? Possibilities for the final week of Secondary Transfer Window
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Incoming DPs, moves to Europe? Possibilities for the final week of Secondary Transfer Window
Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath: MLS deserves more respect from overseas

Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath: MLS deserves more respect from overseas
Team of destiny? Sacramento Republic FC near dreamland after third MLS Cupset
US Open Cup

Team of destiny? Sacramento Republic FC near dreamland after third MLS Cupset
More News
Video
Video
FULL SHOOTOUT: Sacramento Republic vs. Sporting Kansas City
2:41

FULL SHOOTOUT: Sacramento Republic vs. Sporting Kansas City
HIGHLIGHTS: Sacramento Republic vs. Sporting Kansas City | July 27, 2022
3:49

HIGHLIGHTS: Sacramento Republic vs. Sporting Kansas City | July 27, 2022
SAVE: John Pulskamp denies Sacramento's bid to go ahead
0:32

SAVE: John Pulskamp denies Sacramento's bid to go ahead
HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls | July 27, 2022
3:59

HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls | July 27, 2022
More Video