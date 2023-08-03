Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United acquire Ján Gregus in trade with Nashville SC

Jan Gregus NSH
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • MIN receive: Ján Gregus
  • NSH receive: $75k GAM, SuperDraft pick

Minnesota United FC have arranged a reunion with Ján Gregus, announcing Thursday they have acquired the Slovakian international midfielder in a trade with Nashville SC.

In exchange for Gregus, the Loons have sent Nashville $75,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM) and their natural second-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

The move was completed before the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closed Wednesday evening.

Gregus previously played for Minnesota from 2019-21, first arriving as a Designated Player after featuring for Danish side FC Copenhagen. He's also suited up for the San Jose Earthquakes (2022) and Nashville (2023), leading to two goals and 24 assists in 105 MLS matches (75 starts).

As the 32-year-old rejoins head coach Adrian Heath's side, he'll offer crucial depth as the club weathers long-term knee injuries to Kervin Arriaga and Robin Lod. Nashville also boast central midfield depth, led by the likes of Dax McCarty, Sean Davis and Aníbal Godoy.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Minnesota United FC Nashville SC Jan Gregus

