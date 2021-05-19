Midweek Analyst: Eryk Williamson's climb to elite, how to weaponize George Bello and more

But this wasn’t a 4-2-3-1 last weekend. Savarese instead inverted the triangle into more of a 4-3-3, meaning Williamson was flying solo at the back point with two box-to-box guys ( Yimmi Chara and Andy Polo ) ahead of him:

Except he wasn’t directly filling in for Chara. Usually the Timbers play a 4-2-3-1 with Chara and Williamson in something of a double pivot, both given license to push forward on and off the ball as they see fit. Chara is more defensively inclined than Williamson, so naturally he shoulders more of a defensive role amongst the duo, and it’s been an easy fit and the two have a sort of natural harmony when playing together.

There are a lot of things Williamson does well, which is why we’ve seen him bounce all over Gio Savarese’s midfield. Primarily he’s been a No. 8, but he’s also spent time as a No. 10. There have been a few minutes spent on the wing, and then last week at San Jose, the performance that had me (and everyone else who was watching) thinking he’s made a significant leap came with him filling in for Diego Chara as a No. 6.

I spent a good chunk of my Sunday night column raving about the play of Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson , who evolved from “little-used depth piece” to “starter” last year and seems to be evolving from “starter” to “star” early in this season.

Williamson didn’t have to share defensive responsibilities with anyone. He had to be in the right spot to clean up in front of the backline and put out fires when Portland were on the back foot — which they were quite a bit against the Quakes — and then he got to choose when they’d go onto the front foot.

It’s a ton of responsibility for any player at any age, but especially so for a 23-year-old central midfielder who’s in just his second year as a regular in the top flight. Making the right choices in those moments is not easy.

The thing, though, is that inverting the triangle and putting Williamson in that spot actually played to his strengths because he is both a very good progressive passer and an absolutely elite progressive ball-carrier.

As per Second Spectrum’s tracking data: among all midfielders with at least eight successful dribbles this season Williamson has bypassed the third-most defenders on average, and is seventh in progressive progress on those dribbles. He does this while completing a Darlington Nagbe-esque 69 percent of his dribbles, which is among the league leaders in efficiency.

He weaponizes this with his passing. Williamson is 21st in the league among all players for shot assists per 90, and is second on the Timbers. He racks up those numbers because he so frequently eludes the first defender (or defenders) arrayed against him, drives the game forward and compromises the scrambling defense, then has the skill to play meaningful passes.

It is a rare combination of traits, and a valuable one. It has thrust Williamson squarely into the discussion about the best central midfielders in the league, and should have had him on the field back in March for the US U23s in Concacaf Olympic qualifying. I don’t think I’m the only one hoping we get to see him in Red, White & Blue this summer in the Gold Cup.

In the meantime we can all watch him in green again this weekend, as the Timbers host the LA Galaxy on Saturday (3:30 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes). My guess is it’ll be back to the 4-2-3-1 alongside Diego Chara and going up against a pair of national team mainstays in the USMNT’s Sebastian Lletget and El Tri’s Jonathan Dos Santos.