Mexico vs. Honduras: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Quarterfinal match

What to know: Honduras

It's been a bit of a rocky tournament for Los Catrachos, who lost to Qatar 2-0 on Sunday to round out its Group D performances, which also included a 3-2 win over Panama and a 4-0 pasting of Grenada. In losing to Qatar, Honduras missed out on first place in the group and a showdown with El Salvador, despite having a large and robust partisan crowd rooting them on against the Asian champs in BBVA Stadium. Now, they'll travel to Phoenix feeling like the visiting team, with a depleted lineup, against one of the two tournament favorites.