Recap: Mexico 3, Guatemala 0

Mexico got its 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign back on track with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Guatemala at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, fueled by a brace from Rogelio Funes Mori and an insurance tally from Orbelín Pineda.
Needing a bounce-back effort after a statistically dominant but disappointing 0-0 result against Trinidad & Tobago in their Group Stage opener, El Tri got exactly that thanks to the pair of finishes from the Monterrey striker, who struck for goals in the 29th and 55th minutes, before Pineda put the match to bed with a late headed tally.
The first of those was a highlight-reel finish that saw Funes Mori collect a long ball from Héctor Herrera and juke a defender before uncorking a gorgeous bending strike past Guatemala goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen, who had just denied Mexico's Erick Gutiérrez with a diving save on a close-range shot just moments earlier.
El Tri continued to rack up the chances, but couldn't quite finish off a second, until they finally doubled the lead five minutes from the hour mark. It was Funes Mori who finished it off again, cashing home a feed from Pineda with a clinical strike into the top of the net.
Pineda then added the final of the goal of the evening in the 79th minute, running onto a cross Luis Rodríguez and heading it down into the net at the far post.
Goals
- 29' - MEX - Rogelio Funes Mori
- 55' - MEX - Rogelio Funes Mori
- 79' - MEX - Orbelín Pineda
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It was a necessary performance from Tata Martino's group, which put in a similarly dominant effort to that draw against Trinidad, but this time were finally rewarded with the goals to show for it. Mexico remain in second place in Group A at four points due to El Salvador's 2-0 victory over T&T earlier on Wednesday, but it's certainly a positive step for El Tri as they look ahead to their Group Stage finale against the Salvadorians on Sunday.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: You could almost feel the weight lifting off the Mexico players' shoulders after the opener from Funes Mori, which was also one of the best highlights we've seen so far in this tournament.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Funes Mori was all over the place throughout his shift in addition to the two breakthrough strikes, making him the easy choice for the honors in this one.
Next Up
- MEX: Sunday, July 18 vs. El Salvador | 10 pm ET | FS1
- GUA: Sunday, July 18 vs. Trinidad & Tobago | 10 pm ET | FS2