Recap: Mexico 3, Guatemala 0

Mexico got its 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign back on track with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Guatemala at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, fueled by a brace from Rogelio Funes Mori and an insurance tally from Orbelín Pineda.

Needing a bounce-back effort after a statistically dominant but disappointing 0-0 result against Trinidad & Tobago in their Group Stage opener, El Tri got exactly that thanks to the pair of finishes from the Monterrey striker, who struck for goals in the 29th and 55th minutes, before Pineda put the match to bed with a late headed tally.

The first of those was a highlight-reel finish that saw Funes Mori collect a long ball from Héctor Herrera and juke a defender before uncorking a gorgeous bending strike past Guatemala goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen, who had just denied Mexico's Erick Gutiérrez with a diving save on a close-range shot just moments earlier.

El Tri continued to rack up the chances, but couldn't quite finish off a second, until they finally doubled the lead five minutes from the hour mark. It was Funes Mori who finished it off again, cashing home a feed from Pineda with a clinical strike into the top of the net.