Recap: Panama 2, Honduras 3

CF Montréal forward Romell Quioto struck for a brace, including a 65th-minute game winner that lifted Honduras to a 3-2 victory over Panama and a spot in the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals at BBVA Stadium on Saturday night.

Alexander Lopez leveled the match in the 61st minute for Honduras, which has won both of its Group D matches ahead of a finale against Qatar on Tuesday also at BBVA in Houston.

Los Catrachos need only a draw from that match — where they will likely have another fiercely supportive crowd like Saturday's — to secure the top spot in the group and avoid a quarterfinal meeting against the Group A winner.

Mexico are favored to win Group A, though they need three points in their group finale Sunday against El Salvador.