Recap: Qatar 2, Honduras 0

Honduras needed just a point to top the group but instead they will now face Mexico in the Quarterfinals on Saturday, while Qatar will face off against El Salvador.

The two sides began the game with an intensity showing each team came to win, rather than playing content for a draw, even though both would advance if that were to have happened.

Honduras set the tone early, developing possession-based sequences in Qatar's half, but nothing developed enough to pose a threat on net.

In a sudden switch of momentum, Qatar countered against the run of play and netted a tidy opening goal in the 25th minute. Fullback Homam Ahmed received the ball in a quick layoff from teammate Hassan Al Haydos and launched a shot from a tight angle into the roof of the net — a possible goal of the tournament contender.

An early substitution then came for Honduras after CF Montréal striker Romell Quioto was subbed off with a leg injury in the 26th minute, despite going down five minutes earlier. Quioto was the second Honduran attacker to go down with an injury this tournament, with former MLS star Alberth Elis being the other.

In the 39th minute, Houston Dynamo defender Maynor Figueroa brought down Qatar defender Abdelkarim Hassan in the box, giving Qatar a chance to go up 2-0 from the penalty spot. Honduras goalkeeper Luis Lopez came up big in the moment though, denying Qatar midfielder Akram Afif from the spot. As a result of the challenge he made, however, Figueroa suffered an injury that forced him to be removed from the match.

A frantic start to the second half eventually settled down and Qatar seemed to be in control once again, but a series of shots and a sequence of possession saw Honduras find their drive once more. A sold-out BBVA Stadium was roared Honduras on as they pressed and pushed and pushed over the final 25 minutes, but Qatar's defense remained resilient.