Recap: Honduras 4, Grenada 0

Honduras took a 4-0 victory over Grenada in their Concacaf Gold Cup matchup at BBVA Stadium in Houston on Tuesday, leaping atop Group D with the three-point result.

Jerry Bengston scored the opener just shy of the half-hour mark and Edwin Solano added the second in the 52nd minute to give Honduras a 2-0 lead they would hold until the last few minutes of the match, when Johnny Leverón and former Houston Dynamo FC standout and current CF Montréal man Romell Quioto rounded it off with a pair of late strikes.

Grenada came just inches from the opener in the 25th minute off a corner kick that ended with a shot put on frame by Omar Beckles, but got cleared off the line by a Honduras defender. That proved consequential, as Honduras jumped on top three minutes later, when Bengston dispossessed Grenada goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook right in front of his own goal and slotted home the opener.

The 1-0 scoreline would stand until the 52nd, when Honduras struck for their second of the evening through Solano. The 25-year-old winger broke free all alone down the left flank and ran onto a Deybi Flores through ball before coolly slotting home the finish past Charles-Cook.