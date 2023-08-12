Spider-Man! Lionel Messi pulls out another superhero celebration

It's become an every-game ritual: Which superhero will Lionel Messi imitate when celebrating an Inter Miami CF goal?

The latest answer is Spider-Man, as the Argentine superstar pretended to fire off webs after capping a 4-0 rout of Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Friday night.

Messi must be a fan of the Marvel universe, pulling out Thor-inspired and Black Panther-inspired celebrations after scoring in past games for his new team.

And by reaching a Leagues Cup-leading eight goals in five matches, Messi has earned plenty of chances to show off some creativity and imagination.