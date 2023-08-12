Matchday

Spider-Man! Lionel Messi pulls out another superhero celebration

It's become an every-game ritual: Which superhero will Lionel Messi imitate when celebrating an Inter Miami CF goal?

The latest answer is Spider-Man, as the Argentine superstar pretended to fire off webs after capping a 4-0 rout of Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Friday night.

Messi scored in the 86th minute, one-timing home a low cross from striker Leonardo Campana.

Messi must be a fan of the Marvel universe, pulling out Thor-inspired and Black Panther-inspired celebrations after scoring in past games for his new team.

And by reaching a Leagues Cup-leading eight goals in five matches, Messi has earned plenty of chances to show off some creativity and imagination.

Maybe Hulk, Iron Man or Groot is up next? Messi will have some time to decide, turning the page towards an Aug. 15 semifinal at the Philadelphia Union that will decide who advances to the Aug. 19 final.

