Prince Harry, Leo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and more watch Messi & Miami face LAFC

23MLS_CelebswLeo
Ever wonder what it’s like to watch Lionel Messi in person? Selena Gomez’s reaction to a near first-half goal by the GOAT Sunday night against LAFC tells the story.

The singer/actor sat alongside Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña, who donned an LAFC kit, and rapper Tyga in the row in front. They were among a number of A-listers from film, music and sport who were in attendance to catch Messi and Inter Miami CF take on the defending MLS Cup/Supporters’ Shield champions at a soldout BMO Stadium.

Prince Harry made his way to BMO Stadium to take in the spectacle as well, while Hollywood’s biggest Leo came out to see the sport’s greatest Leo, with Leonardo DiCaprio among the group of celebrities.

Edward Norton as well as Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudakis and Brendan Hunt also made sure to get an up-close and personal view of the GOAT taking on LAFC.

They all joined BMO Stadium regulars in actors Owen Wilson and Mario Lopez and LAFC celebrity owners Will Ferrell and Magic Johnson for the Messi's first MLS match in LA.

Made in Barcelona! Busquets, Messi & Alba combine for Inter Miami golazo vs. LAFC

Messi, Almada & Velasco: Argentina call MLS trio for World Cup qualifiers

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Lionel Messi set to make first MLS start vs. Nashville SC

Lionel Messi! MUST-SEE goal continues Inter Miami fairytale

Lionel Messi gets New York welcome: MLS debut at Red Bull Arena

Nashville slow down Messi Mania | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
Inter Miami: In discussion for best in MLS?  
Lionel Messi conquers New York | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
EVERY TOUCH: Lionel Messi guides Inter Miami to history
