Matchday

Lionel Messi MLS opener: Inter Miami vs. Charlotte rescheduled

Messi close-up

© Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

Lionel Messi's first match in the 2023 MLS regular season will have to wait.

That outcome stems from Inter Miami CF and Charlotte FC announcing their original Aug. 20 contest at DRV PNK Stadium has been postponed to a to-be-announced date.

Since both Miami and Charlotte have advanced to the 2023 Leagues Cup quarterfinals, one of the two clubs will be playing on Aug. 19 in either the Leagues Cup Final or Third Place match.

In the meantime, Miami and Charlotte's quarterfinal matchup on Friday, Aug. 11 (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) at DRV PNK Stadium remains unchanged.

So far, Messi has thrived in Leagues Cup – the revamped World Cup-style tournament between all MLS and Liga MX clubs. Soon he'll also compete in the US Open Cup on Aug. 23 when visiting MLS-leading FC Cincinnati for a semifinal match. But since signing in mid-July, Messi's yet to debut in the league as his new club contests other competitions.

For now, Messi's first MLS match looks to be Saturday, Aug. 26 at the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Inter Miami CF Matchday Messi Joins Inter Miami

Related Stories

Leagues Cup beware: Rested LAFC await "top team" in Rose Bowl clash vs. Monterrey
Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin calls out "little brother" New York Red Bulls
Leagues Cup: Who meets in the quarterfinals?

Get breaking Messi news as he joins MLS

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
More News
More News
Lionel Messi tames Texas: Inter Miami survive another wild Leagues Cup night
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Lionel Messi tames Texas: Inter Miami survive another wild Leagues Cup night
Lionel Messi! GOLAZO sends Inter Miami to Leagues Cup quarterfinals

Lionel Messi! GOLAZO sends Inter Miami to Leagues Cup quarterfinals
Lionel Messi! Inter Miami superstar scores for fourth straight game

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami superstar scores for fourth straight game
Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2023

Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2023
Lionel Messi raises temperature on Orlando in "hot" Florida Derby win
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Lionel Messi raises temperature on Orlando in "hot" Florida Derby win
Lionel Messi mania! The GOAT scores second-straight brace for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi mania! The GOAT scores second-straight brace for Inter Miami
More News
Video
Video
Miami move to the Quarterfinals | Messi Rewind presented by adidas 
2:56

Miami move to the Quarterfinals | Messi Rewind presented by adidas 
More Miami dominance | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
3:36

More Miami dominance | Messi Rewind presented by adidas
WATCH: Messi nets another brace for Inter Miami!
2:19

WATCH: Messi nets another brace for Inter Miami!
WATCH: Rick Ross explains how Lionel Messi brings "new energy" to Miami
1:35

WATCH: Rick Ross explains how Lionel Messi brings "new energy" to Miami
More Video

The Messi Insider: Get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.