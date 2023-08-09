Lionel Messi MLS opener: Inter Miami vs. Charlotte rescheduled

Lionel Messi 's first match in the 2023 MLS regular season will have to wait.

That outcome stems from Inter Miami CF and Charlotte FC announcing their original Aug. 20 contest at DRV PNK Stadium has been postponed to a to-be-announced date.

Since both Miami and Charlotte have advanced to the 2023 Leagues Cup quarterfinals, one of the two clubs will be playing on Aug. 19 in either the Leagues Cup Final or Third Place match.

In the meantime, Miami and Charlotte's quarterfinal matchup on Friday, Aug. 11 (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) at DRV PNK Stadium remains unchanged.

So far, Messi has thrived in Leagues Cup – the revamped World Cup-style tournament between all MLS and Liga MX clubs. Soon he'll also compete in the US Open Cup on Aug. 23 when visiting MLS-leading FC Cincinnati for a semifinal match. But since signing in mid-July, Messi's yet to debut in the league as his new club contests other competitions.