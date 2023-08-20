Lionel Messi! Inter Miami golazo in Leagues Cup win over Nashville

Inter Miami CF's superstar forward helped deliver a 2023 Leagues Cup title over Nashville SC on Saturday evening at GEODIS Park, curling home a trademark left-footed finish in the 23rd minute. The hosts surrounded Messi with several defenders, but he still went upper-90 for a 1-0 lead.

While Fafà Picault equalized for the hosts at 1-1, Miami won the ensuing penalty-kick shootout (10-9) for their first-ever trophy. Messi, as one might expect, started the scoring from the spot.