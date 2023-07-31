Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. Orlando City in Leagues Cup

Teams are building towards the Leagues Cup final on Aug. 19. Aside from the trophy and regional bragging rights, prize money and three 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup berths are on the line.

The winner of this Knockout Round match will meet either FC Dallas or Mazatlán FC in the Round of 16 (contested Aug. 6-8), raising the stakes for Messi in his third-ever Inter Miami match. If the score is tied after regulation time, penalty kicks will decide the winner.

Messi has been spectacular since debuting for Inter Miami, tallying 3g/1a in two games as his new club finished atop South 3. The Argentine superstar produced an iconic MLS moment against Cruz Azul when scoring a 94th-minute free-kick winner, then notched a brace vs. Atlanta in his first start since joining the Herons in mid-July.

All the while, Inter Miami have also benefitted from the elite, steadying presence of Sergio Busquets in his defensive midfield spot. Left back Jordi Alba, who alongside Messi and Busquets completes the trio of ex-FC Barcelona legends now in RosaNegra, is yet to debut. New U22 Initiative signings Diego Gómez and Facundo Farías will soon join the midfield as well, further fueling this Messi-led resurgence.